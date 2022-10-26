Sonam Kapoor resumes fitness routine 60 days after giving birth to son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor is a new mother who has been taking it slow post-delivery, allowing her body the rest and recovery it deserves. The ‘Neerja‘ star and her husband entrepreneur Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, almost two months ago.

Making the announcement on Instagram, they had written, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Now, keeping it super relatable and real on social media — like Sonam does all the time with the kind of content she posts — she shared a reel in which she was seen doing some exercises in an attempt to go back to her fit, pre-pregnancy body.

The 37-year-old flaunted her makeup-free look and was seen dressed in a black sweatshirt that she wore over a pair of black stretchy pants. The actor, who wore her hair in plaits, did some Pilates routines and some stretching exercises. The text on the screen read, “Working mom life”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In the video, Sonam could be heard saying, “It is a constant state of exhaustion, but at the same time, bliss and excitement.” Using the hashtag “#keepitrealwithSonam”, she tagged nutritionist and Pilates Radhika Karle and thanked her for “taking me through my pregnancy and now helping my postnatal journey”.

“I need to work hard to get back to my original size,” she said, laughing along and enjoying the process. The actor also shared a rundown of her routine, stating that she has to go for a meeting, then feed her baby, followed by another meeting and feed session, then eating, sleeping and pumping. “I am tired,” she said in the video, adding that she wants to sleep now.

While the couple has not officially released a photograph of their baby, some weeks ago, they wrote a heartfelt post sharing the meaning of the name ‘Vayu’. “Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.”

