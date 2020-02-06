Sonam Kapoor is working ‘super hard’ at the gym; watch videos

Sonam Kapoor posted a workout video on Instagram. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram. image designed by Gargi Singh) Sonam Kapoor posted a workout video on Instagram. (Source: sonamkapoor/Instagram. image designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are already a fan of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s exquisite fashion choices, there is another reason to admire her. The Veere Di Wedding actor gave us fitness inspiration, sweating out in the gym with a vigorous workout.

The actor recently posted two videos on Instagram of her attempting tough exercises — barbell hip thrust and dumbbell shoulder press — with some help from her trainer.

“Working out super hard…Morning workouts are the best! They really get the endorphins going,” she captioned the post.

Barbell hip thrust

Sit next to a low bench or box such that your upper back is placed on it. Make sure the bench is steady enough and does not keep shifting from its place when you do the exercise. Now, place the barbell weight across your hips and grip it with both hands. Keep your feet firmly on the ground and slowly use strength to drive your hips upwards and bring it down.

Barbell hip thrust activates muscle fibres in the glutes and helps make them stronger and bigger, according to shape.com.

Dumbbell shoulder press

Sit on an inclined bench. Choose two appropriate dumbbells that are not too heavy and hold them by your shoulders. Your palms should be facing forward while holding the dumbbells while the elbows should be on the sides of your body, bent at a 90 degree angle. Extend your elbows to lift the weight above your head and then bring them down slowly to the shoulder level. Your elbows should not be locked when you press above your head, or pointed straight out from your sides when you bring them down.

As per verywellfit.com, dumbbell shoulder press works on the deltoid muscle (posterior, medial, and anterior) of the shoulder, upper chest and triceps. It also helps stabilise the core muscle during press.

