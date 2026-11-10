📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Actor Sonam Bajwa recently shared a few glimpses of her gym workout. “What a humbling experience lol,” remarked Sonam, 36, on the video post on Instagram, which compiles glimpses from her leg day where she can be seen doing weight training, squats, and lunges.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking some fitness inspiration, we asked Dr Swapnil Zambare, consultant arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals Thane, about how these exercises are beneficial for everyone.
Squats, lunges, and resistance training are some of the best lower-body exercises, said Dr Zambare, adding that they strengthen the muscles around the hips, knees, and ankles while also improving balance, stability, and bone health. “Strong leg muscles reduce stress on the joints, improve posture, and make everyday tasks like climbing stairs, getting up from a chair, or lifting objects much easier. Weight-bearing exercises also help maintain bone density, especially as we age,” said Dr Zambare.
However, these exercises are not for everyone. “Their benefits depend on using the right technique, picking an appropriate weight, and progressing gradually. Doing deep squats or lunges with improper form can put undue stress on the knees, hips, or lower back, especially for those with arthritis, ligament injuries, meniscus tears, or chronic back pain. Increasing weights too quickly is another common mistake that can lead to muscle strains and overuse injuries,” said Dr Zambare.
Beginners should master bodyweight squats and lunges before adding weights. “Keeping the knees aligned, engaging the core, and avoiding sudden movements are key to protecting the joints. It’s also crucial to include a proper warm-up, mobility exercises, and recovery time between intense lower-body workouts,” said Dr Zambare.
If someone feels persistent knee pain, hip discomfort, swelling, joint locking, or pain after exercise, they should stop and seek medical advice instead of pushing through it. “Pain is often the body’s way of indicating that movement patterns, training load, or an underlying joint issue need attention,” said Dr Zambare.
View this post on Instagram
When done correctly and adjusted to a person’s fitness level, squats, lunges, and weight training are excellent exercises. They not only build strength but also improve long-term joint function and lower the risk of injuries during daily activities and sports.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.