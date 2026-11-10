Actor Sonam Bajwa recently shared a few glimpses of her gym workout. “What a humbling experience lol,” remarked Sonam, 36, on the video post on Instagram, which compiles glimpses from her leg day where she can be seen doing weight training, squats, and lunges.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking some fitness inspiration, we asked Dr Swapnil Zambare, consultant arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals Thane, about how these exercises are beneficial for everyone.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Squats, lunges, and resistance training are some of the best lower-body exercises, said Dr Zambare, adding that they strengthen the muscles around the hips, knees, and ankles while also improving balance, stability, and bone health. “Strong leg muscles reduce stress on the joints, improve posture, and make everyday tasks like climbing stairs, getting up from a chair, or lifting objects much easier. Weight-bearing exercises also help maintain bone density, especially as we age,” said Dr Zambare.