Sonal Chauhan performs Vajrasana; here’s why you should too

Experts have often stressed the need to include yoga in one’s fitness routine. The many asanas, if done correctly, can have numerous benefits for the body

But did you know that there is an asana that helps in digestion post meals, too? Showing us how to do the simple yet effective asana — vajrasana — to strengthen the body was none other than actor Sonal Chauhan.

The Jannat actor listed down reasons one should do the “popular and simple yoga asana to strengthen the body”.

“According to the proponents of yoga, it is one of the best poses for concentration and meditation,” she said.

Here’s why vajrasana is a must every day.

Good for the digestive system

Performing vajrasana helps our digestive system in many ways. It obstructs blood flow to the legs and thighs and increases it in the stomach area, thus improving bowel movements and relieving constipation. Vajrasana also helps to get rid of flatulence (gas) and acidity. It ensures better absorption of nutrients by the body.

Normally any kind of exercise or yoga is not performed immediately after having meals. But it is good to perform vajrasana after meals since it helps indigestion.

Relieves lower back pain

It also helps to relieve pain caused by sciatica.

Relieves rheumatic pain

Performing vajrasana helps to increase the flexibility of thigh and foot muscles and also the muscles around the hips, knees and ankles. This helps to relieve rheumatic pain in these areas due to stiffness.

Vajrasana also helps in reducing pain caused due to calcaneal spurs and gout.

Performing vajrasana increases blood circulation in the pelvis and strengthens pelvic floor muscles. It is thus useful for women suffering from stress urinary incontinence.

It also helps to ease out labour pains and menstrual cramps.

“Vajrasana is a good asana to practice meditation. Performing breathing exercises in this pose helps to calm our mind and benefits us emotionally,” she mentioned.

She also suggested that vajrasana reduces stress, improves concentration and keeps depression and anxiety away. “It helps reduce stress, blood pressure levels, thus protects us from various cardiovascular disorders,” she said.

Improves sleep

Performing vajrasana calms us, and reduces stress and anxiety. It thus helps in getting a good night’s sleep.

Reduces obesity

It boosts our digestion and helps to reduce belly fat. It is found to be effective in reducing BMI (Body Mass Index) and obesity.

