Sonal Chauhan can do this handstand variation with ease; what about you?

If you are unsure about being able to perform the handstand, you can always begin your journey with the L-shaped handstand, known to be the half-handstand variation, which is essentially a midpoint between standing in Tadasana and Adho Mukha Vrksasana (downward facing tree pose).

Wondering how to do it? Here’s actor Sonal Chauhan giving us a glimpse into her yoga practice with an L-shaped handstand that is known to build strength, stamina, and stability.

The introductory inverted pose for seasoned practitioners is known to be extremely beneficial to further one’s yoga progress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonal Chauhan (@sonalchauhan)

How to do it?

*Start by sitting away from the wall with the feet flat up against it.

*Take your hands and place them on the floor beside your hips; and flip over into a tabletop position.

*Lift hips up and gradually come into a downward dog pose with the heels against the wall.

*Engage the core and take both feet to the wall to come into L-shape.

Here’s why you should consider practicing it, as per the actor.

*Helps make the skin glow.

*Strengthens your arms and core by using the muscles in those areas to balance your body while you’re upside down.

*L-shaped handstand also brings in space in tight shoulders, allowing them to open and be more flexible.

*As with all inversions, you get a sense of immediate clarity in your mind when you bring yourself upside down, delivering fresh oxygenated blood to the brain and alleviating stress, anxiety, and depression.

*Relieves stress and neck tension.

*Tones the abdomen.

*Improves cardiac output; lowers heart rate and blood pressure.

*Improves spinal strength and alignment.

ALSO READ | Try this easy, basic pose like Sonal Chauhan to calm your mind

Contraindications

It is important to be mindful about the practice if are pregnant, or have low blood pressure, shoulder, spinal, and heart conditions.

EMBED youtube

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!