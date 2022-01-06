scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Sonal Chauhan does Purvottanasana to improve core strength, tone the body; know its benefits

"Avoid this pose if you have wrist injury. In case of neck injury, use a wall or a chair for supporting your head," yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani suggested

January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022 10:00:49 am
sonal chauhanSonal Chauhan gives fitness inspiration (Source: Sonal Chauhan/Instagram)

Yoga not only helps build physical strength, but also mental strength. As such, many celebrities swear by the ancient practice to not only keep themselves fit and active, but also healthy.

Among the many stars who prefer yoga is Sonal Chauhan, who often shares photographs of the various asanas she does. Sometime back, yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani had also shared a picture of Sonal practicing the advanced pose of ‘Purvottanasana’ or upward plank pose. While it may appear easy, it requires immense strength in the arms to hold the pose.

It also helps stretch the muscles.

Steps to do the asana:

*Sit in the staff pose. Draw the arms at the back while keeping the palms on the floor.
*Lift the hips and legs, while keeping the feet on the ground.
*Balance the entire body on the feet and hands with the head hanging backward.

According to Parwani, the practice has many benefits, including strengthening and toning.

*It stretches the chest, shoulders, biceps and the front of your ankles.
*It strengthens your arms, legs, core and back.
*Great pose to practice by women during menstruation.
*Tones the entire body.
*Improves core strength.
*It is an excellent counterpose for four-limbed staff pose.
*It strengthens your arms, wrists, hamstrings and glutes.
*”Good therapeutics for depression or fatigue and relaxes your mind,” said Parwani.

Counterindications

*Avoid this pose if you have wrist injury. In case of neck injury, use a wall or a chair for supporting your head.
*Initially, it’s advisable to do all yoga asanas under the guidance of an expert, said Parwani.

