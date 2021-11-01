Sonal Chauhan aces this ‘advanced asana that creates fire in the body, focus in the mind’

Actor Sonal Chauhan has often left us impressed with her flexibility and dedication to fitness. And she is back with yet another motivating fitness post — this time acing Tolasana or Scale Pose. Recently, she took to Instagram to share about the benefits of practicing the asana.

Here’s what she said.

“Tolasana is an advanced asana that creates fire in the body, focus in the mind, and brings balance to your practice. When this pose is done with a mindful, steady awareness on the breath, it can bring a deep sense of connection, strength and wisdom,” she said.

Here are the benefits, as shared by the actor:

*Improves strength of the arms and shoulders.

*Improves the digestive system as the core and the abdominal muscles are used to the maximum.

*Improves awareness and balance.

*Various muscles like the biceps, triceps, and the brachioradialis of the arms are exercised.

*Practicing this pose with the two bandhas (contractions in the body) (mula bandha and uddiyana bandha), helps to build confidence and determination.

*Gaining confidence helps to sit for long hours in meditation, and hence this pose is done by Rishis.

*Activates the muladhara, swadhisthana, manipura chakra, while bringing them in balance to keep the body clear of toxins.

*Along with confidence this pose brings a sense of stability and groundedness along with deep practice.

*A great pose to reduce anxiety and stress, while calming the body and the mind.

How to do it?

*Sit on the floor with your legs crossed in Padmasana.

*Press your hands against the floor tightly.

*Slowly activate your arms and lift your body.

*Balance the weight of your body on your arms. Fix your gaze in front of you.

*Hold for three breaths or as long as you can and slowly get back to original position.

