Sonal Chauhan aces ‘stretch-of-the-east pose’; here’s how you can do it

Yoga is known to have several benefits for physical as well as mental health. Practising yoga on a regular basis can bring about significant positive impacts on ones lifestyle, experts say. There are, however, a number of yoga asanas that help with different problems, hence making it important to know about these poses and how they can benefit you.

Actor Sonal Chauhan, who regularly shares fitness tips on her social media account, once again took to Instagram to share the benefits of a holistic yoga pose — Purvottanasana or stretch-of-the-east pose.

With a picture of her performing the pose, the actor listed out the benefits of the asana and who should avoid it. Take a look.

According to yoga and meditation teacher, Jenny Parmar, “Purvottanasana is a valued asana among the diverse practices of hatha yoga. Serving as a heart opener without the big backbend, Purvottanasana is the perfect alternative for anyone willing to develop openness in the chest, making it a superlative counter-pose to forward bending poses.”

Method:

The yoga expert explained how to perform this pose.

Beginning with the staff pose (dandasana), place your hands several inches behind your hips with fingers pointing towards your feet. Bend your knees, positioning your feet on the floor, toes turning inwards (slightly pigeon-toed) and heels a foot away from your buttocks. Lift yourself up with an exhalation, form a reverse table-like pose with your torso and hips nearly parallel to the floor. With your arms perpendicular to the floor, maintain a neutral head position. Without losing the height of your hips, straighten your legs, one at a time. Sharpen your tailbone against the pelvis and firm your shoulder blades against your back as your thighs roll inwards. Without compressing any other body part, slowly stretch your neck backwards. Be careful — the base of your neck shouldn’t jab against the nape. Maintain the position with ease for near about 30 seconds until you slowly release, reiterating every step in the reverse order.

Benefits

Chauhan listed the following benefits of Purvottanasana in her post.

*It stretches the chest, shoulders, biceps and the front of your ankles.

*It strengthens your arms, legs, core and back.

*Great pose to practice by women during menstruation.

*Tones the entire body.

*Improves core strength.

*It is an excellent counterpose for a four-limbed staff pose.

*It strengthens your arms, wrists, hamstrings and glutes.

*Good therapeutics for depression or fatigue and relaxes your mind.

“Other than strengthening the entire back, the pose is highly instrumental in enhancing flexibility, strengthening the arms, wrists and hands as a whole. The ankles and the front body also receive a pleasant flex. If done the correct way, the shoulders and chest muscles are also improved upon,” Parmar added.

Who should avoid it?

“Avoid this pose if you have a wrist injury. In case of neck injury, use a wall or a chair for supporting your head. Initially, it’s advisable to do all the yoga asanas under the guidance of an expert,” the actor suggested.

The yoga expert added, “If you have high blood pressure, you should practise this position under supervision as with the head and neck falling back loose, there is a sudden, excess supply of blood to the head“.