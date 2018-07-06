Sonakshi Sinha shows off her toned midriff; here’s how you can get it too!

Sonakshi Sinha’s toned abs will give you #fitnessgoals. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Instagram ) Sonakshi Sinha’s toned abs will give you #fitnessgoals. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Instagram )

One look at Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram account and you will know the actor has turned into a hardcore fitness enthusiast. Right from videos of her doing pilates to taking up the #humfittohindiafit challenge, Sinha has been on an inspiring spree. But this time, what caught our attention were not the videos of her exercising, but a photo of her showing off her toned midriff.

Dressed in a white tee and camouflage trousers, the actor shared the photo on Instagram saying, “The question is… do I wanna be seen or not? #camoswag”. Take a look at the pic:

The Dabangg actor’s toned abs is sure to inspire you to hit the gym. In case you are wondering how to go about it, then here are some helpful exercises.

Crunches

For starters, this is one of the simplest exercises. While doing crunches, you need to lie flat on your back with your knees bent and hands pulled up behind your head. Now, rise up to meet your pelvis with your shoulders. Repeat this for 10 times.

Leg Raise

Like crunches, leg raises are easy to do and are very helpful in removing belly fat. It helps in burning calories and building strength as well. For this, lie flat back on your flat with shoulders compressed. Now bent your knees upwards in a vertical manner and then move your legs downwards. Repeat this for 10 times.

Reverse Plank

For this, you need to lay down on your back, keep your abs tight, lift your legs a few inches off of the floor. Hold for few seconds and repeat this exercise 10 times.

Prone Plank

Get into a full push-up position and hold onto it for 30 seconds with your abs contracted. Your arms and legs should be in an extended manner and your head aligned with your spine. After a few days, try doing this exercise for 1 minute for faster results.

Single Leg Stretch

For this exercise, you need to lie on your back with your knees bent and head lifted. Draw your left knee towards your chest. Now, place your left hand on the ankle and your right hand on the knee. While holding your left leg, lift your right leg a little above the floor. Stay in this position for a few seconds and switch with your right leg. Repeat this exercise for 5 times.

Planks

Planks help in balancing muscles on the front, back and sides of the body. A plank is essentially an isometric exercise that is used to build endurance in the abdominals. It is the most effective and simplest core exercise.

A proper diet

Not only exercises, maintaining a balanced diet is equally important. One must include proteins and fibre in their everyday diet. Skipping meals can slow your metabolic rate and decrease your energy level. Also, drinking lots of water is necessary as it helps flush out toxins and prevents belly bloating.

