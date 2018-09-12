WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha and Namrata Purohit’s Pilates session will give you serious fitness goals

Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Namrata Purohit showing the right way to get toned arms. (Source: namratapurohit/Instagram) Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Namrata Purohit showing the right way to get toned arms. (Source: namratapurohit/Instagram)

From fat to fit, Sonakshi Sinha’s fitness journey has been rather inspiring for many. The Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor, who trains under celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, was recently seen working out on a Pilates reformer showing how to go for those perfectly toned arms.

The duo was seen strengthening their arms muscles in an intense workout that required them to do four types of workouts using the reformer. Arm exercises help in reducing fat from the upper part of the body, thus resulting in beautifully toned arms.

Check out the video here:

Doing exercises on a reformer has its own advantages. One of the most versatile ways of doing a workout, it increases flexibility and helps in building general strength. Flexible arms also help in doing certain workouts easily and effectively like swimming and running.

A few days ago, we spotted Sinha and Purohit showing some core burning exercises. Core exercises mobilize the hips, thighs, glutes, and the back. This prevents back pain and also relieves persistent pain.

If core training is done in an effective and regulated manner, it can help reduce the girth of the waist. This will help prevent future health problems that often tend to start with the fat stored around the waistline.

