‘Some said I’m overweight for this exercise form’: Zareen Khan on learning gymnastics

Zareen Khan has never shied away from openly speaking about her body while spreading the message of body positivity through social media posts.

In her latest Instagram post, the Hate Story 3 actor shared she has started learning gymnastics but in the process has had to deal with many of those who tried to demotivate owing to her body weight.

“Some said I’m overweight for this exercise form/sport, and only people who are thin or of certain weight can do this without injuring themselves,” Zareen wrote. Some others told her she could not learn it as she had “crossed a certain age limit.” The 34-year-old added, “…because this is something that’s learnt when you are a kid and your body can be moulded as you grow.”

Some people also cautioned Zareen that she needed to achieve a certain level of fitness before she could take up the art form.

Despite the many naysayers, the actor recently completed her first class in gymnastics. She wrote, “…finally, I said ‘F**K IT’ to all these demotivating mouths around me and did my first class.” alongside a video in which she does a handstand effortlessly. For the uninitiated, a handstand is one of the basic positions in gymnastics, characterised by straight hands, straight legs held together and pointed toes.

“Feeling happy and proud, looking forward to learning a lot more,” she added.