Soha Ali Khan’s trainer shares a glimpse of her ‘high-intensity’ workout

Soha Ali Khan appears to be taking her gym sessions beyond the usual strength-training routine. In an impressive workout video shared by celebrity fitness coach Mahesh Ghanekar, the actor can be seen moving through a series of strength, conditioning, and body-control exercises, from pull-ups and hip abduction work to push-ups and more advanced movements.

Ghanekar shared the video with the caption, “Vibe….Vibe….Vibe…Vibe……… Going with the gym vibe….!!” The workout also plays out to the energetic track Aisi Meri Vibe from Vibe.

Soha begins with pull-ups before moving to the hip abduction machine, push-ups and different stretching variations against a mirror. The video also features more demanding movements including box-based drills, jumping exercises, unstable-surface push-ups and handstand variations.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But what exactly is being trained through a workout like this?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Fitness Club 🇮🇳 (@maheshfitnessclub)

It is more than just a strength workout. Speaking with indianexpress.com, Sudeeksha Mukherjee, Alpha Coach, describes the session as “a high-intensity, full-body functional workout combining strength, muscular endurance, cardiovascular conditioning, core stability, balance and coordination.”

The combination of exercises means Soha is not simply working one muscle group at a time. Her assisted chin-ups primarily engage the lats, upper back and biceps, while the hip abduction machine works the gluteus medius and minimus, which help with hip and pelvic stability.

Push-up variations bring the chest, shoulders and triceps into play, while jumping, burpee and box-based movements work the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves.

The core is also involved throughout the session. Mukherjee says the rectus abdominis, obliques and deeper stabilisers such as the transverse abdominis help control the trunk, particularly during handstands, unstable-ball push-ups and dynamic jumping drills.

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“It’s a full-body workout. The pulling movements work the back, shoulders and arms, while the push-ups target the chest, shoulders and triceps. The squats and box movements involve the glutes and legs. The core is also working throughout, particularly during the handstand and unstable push-up variations, where maintaining control is important,” says Yash Vardhan Swami, founder and transformation coach, TrainedByYVS.

“There is a good variety of movements here, from pulling and pushing exercises to squats, box work and advanced bodyweight movements,” he says. “It’s a fairly demanding workout and requires a good level of strength and coordination.”

The handstand is the real challenge

“It may look simple when performed by someone experienced, but it actually takes a lot of control to execute properly”: Yash Vardhan Swami, Founder & Transformation Coach, TrainedByYVS (Images: Screenshots of the reel posted by Mahesh Ghanekar) “It may look simple when performed by someone experienced, but it actually takes a lot of control to execute properly”: Yash Vardhan Swami, Founder & Transformation Coach, TrainedByYVS (Images: Screenshots of the reel posted by Mahesh Ghanekar)

“It may look simple when performed by someone experienced, but it actually takes a lot of control to execute properly”: Yash Vardhan Swami, Founder & Transformation Coach, TrainedByYVS (Images: Screenshots of the reel posted by Mahesh Ghanekar)

Among all the movements, one particular exercise catches the experts’ attention: Soha’s handstand variation.

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Mukherjee points to the version where one leg is supported while the other moves in a circular motion against the mirror. “It requires significant shoulder and upper-body strength, but what makes it particularly challenging is the combination of core control, balance, hip mobility and proprioception,” she says.

Once one leg starts moving while the body is inverted, the centre of mass keeps changing. This forces the core and shoulder stabilisers to make constant adjustments to maintain control.

“That makes it quite an advanced movement. Very very impressive!” Mukherjee says.

Swami also agrees and picks the handstand as the standout exercise, noting that it requires “a combination of shoulder strength, core control, balance and body awareness.”

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“It may look simple when performed by someone experienced, but it actually takes a lot of control to execute properly,” he says.

Should beginners try Soha’s workout?

“It may look simple when performed by someone experienced, but it actually takes a lot of control to execute properly”: Yash Vardhan Swami, Founder & Transformation Coach, TrainedByYVS (Images: Screenshots of the reel posted by Mahesh Ghanekar)

Among all the movements, one particular exercise catches the experts’ attention: Soha’s handstand variation.

Mukherjee points to the version where one leg is supported while the other moves in a circular motion against the mirror. “It requires significant shoulder and upper-body strength, but what makes it particularly challenging is the combination of core control, balance, hip mobility and proprioception,” she says.

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Once one leg starts moving while the body is inverted, the centre of mass keeps changing. This forces the core and shoulder stabilisers to make constant adjustments to maintain control.

“That makes it quite an advanced movement. Very very impressive!” Mukherjee says.

Swami also agrees and picks the handstand as the standout exercise, noting that it requires “a combination of shoulder strength, core control, balance and body awareness.”

“It may look simple when performed by someone experienced, but it actually takes a lot of control to execute properly,” he says.

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Should beginners try Soha’s workout?

Not exactly. Both experts caution against copying the workout in its entirety, particularly the more advanced movements. Mukherjee says several exercises require an existing foundation of strength, mobility, stability, and good movement mechanics.

That does not mean beginners have to avoid these movement patterns altogether. They can simply scale them down. An assisted chin-up can use more band assistance, push-ups can be performed on an elevated surface, and box jumps can begin as step-ups. Handstands and unstable-surface exercises can also be replaced with simpler core and shoulder-stability drills.

“The principle I always follow is, earn the progression rather than copying the progression. The exercise should match your current ability, not simply what looks impressive on screen,” she notes.

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Swami agrees that beginners should start with simpler variations and progress gradually, with technique taking priority over complexity.

For general fitness, Mukherjee adds, advanced handstands and complicated jumping drills are not essential. “Progressive strength training, adequate movement, cardiovascular fitness and consistency with the basics will still do most of the heavy lifting.”

Swami puts it even more simply: “Social media can sometimes make people feel that a harder or more complicated workout is automatically better, but that’s not the case. Build your basics, progress at your own pace, and focus on consistency. That is what makes fitness sustainable.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.