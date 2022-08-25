scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Soha Ali Khan amps up her fitness game with yoga blocks; here’s how you can, too

Mostly made from foam or cork, yoga blocks are lightweight and easy to carry

soha ali khanSoha Ali Khan's latest fitness update (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan takes her fitness seriously, her social media posts are proof. Not only does she like to challenge herself by doing a variety of workouts, but the actor also amps up her workout game by trying new fitness accessories — something she did very recently, too.

Giving us a glimpse of her yoga routine, Soha, a self-confessed fitness enthusiast, took to Instagram to write: “Remove (almost) all blocks before working out this week!”

In the video, the actor can be seen doing a variety of bodyweight exercises with the help of yoga blocks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

According to experts, using yoga blocks can help people advance their practice without compromising on their alignment, and also prevent the risk of injury. Mostly made from foam or cork, they are lightweight and easy to carry.

“Props like yoga blocks help one get into the right posture without compromising on the body alignment/structure. They also make the process smoother and much more comfortable for the practitioner which makes the practice more safe, that is, less chances of injury,” yoga teacher Priyamvada Mangal said, while adding that the props must always be used under guidance.

She added that everyone, from a beginner to a seasoned practitioner, can exercise with blocks for extra stability and strength. The support helps the practitioner to transition and do difficult postures and movements with ease.

Additionally, blocks can be a fun way to explore variations of a pose which can, in turn, enhance flexibility.

