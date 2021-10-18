‘Never a dull moment’: Soha Ali Khan’s workouts get more challenging by the day

Soha Ali Khan has been sweating it out with home workouts that include a mix of bodyweight, strength training and cardio. And her trainer is only making it tougher each week by upping her challenges.

Nevertheless, it’s a learning game that doesn’t leave any scope for a “dull moment”.

“Never a dull moment during our Wednesday workouts. Just when you think you’ve nailed it there’s a twist,” said Soha Ali Khan talking about her workouts with trainer Mahesh.

She can be seen doing variations of standard bodyweight exercises like skipping, and push ups.

“Single leg skipping, tennis ball balance push-ups and what can only be described as snake push ups! None of these are technical names for the exercises but what’s in a name — as long as it’s working!” she described the workouts.

Commenting on her workouts, actor Gul Panag wrote, “I can’t skip with both, and you’re doing langdi tanng (single leg play)”, as other followers and fans appreciated her commitment.

Soha, 43, has been working out each week at home, focusing on core workouts, strength and conditioning more these days. For the uninitiated, core workouts are not only significant for physical fitness but also everyday activities like walking with correct posture, lifting heavy objects etc.

In an earlier post, the actor wrote, “So I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and four decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section”.

Emphasising the importance of fitness, she added, “It’s not just about having a flat tummy — it’s about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability.” Core workouts help improve posture, mood, energy, sleeping pattern and are great to train the lower back, pelvis, hips and abdomen.

“People with good core strength learn to identify and activate the muscles needed to accomplish a task. Learning to activate the core requires concentration, and leads to being more in-tune with the body,” Celebrity physiotherapist Dr Prashant Mistry told indianexpress.com.

Soha has also been dropping workout videos every week.

