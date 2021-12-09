scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 09, 2021
MUST READ

Soha Ali Khan doesn’t let parenting ‘come in the way of workout’; watch video

"Parenting can be all consuming but don’t let it come in the way of your workout," the actor said.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 9, 2021 9:10:05 am
Soha-ali-khanThe actor is serious about her fitness goals. (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Parenting is a full time, all-consuming vocation. As such, self-care may take a backseat for some mothers. But Soha Ali Khan, who is mother to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, ensures that it does not take over her fitness time.

ALSO READ |Soha Ali Khan: I don’t follow a diet trend, but need my dose of energy as I wake up hungry

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share an adorable yet extremely inspiring workout video with daughter Inaaya in tow. Take a look here:

”Parenting can be all consuming but don’t let it come in the way of your workout #workoutmotivation #fitnessgoals #noexcuses,” she captioned the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

In the video, Soha showed an innovative way to workout while also keeping Inaaya engaged. She did a few simple exercises without using any equipment also proving the point that that you don’t need a gym to sweat it out.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She did an impressive set of squats with Inaaya perched on her shoulders, along with partner plant claps with her little workout buddy.

Actor and husband Kunal Kemmu showed his appreciation for the lovely ladies by leaving a ‘❤️’ as a comment on Soha’s post.

ALSO READ |‘Never a dull moment’: Soha Ali Khan’s workouts get more challenging by the day

Soha reminded us that no matter how busy our schedules are, or how stressed we are, fitness is a priority and must be taken seriously.

Are you inspired?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Mindy Kaling, people's choice awards 2021
People’s Choice Awards 2021: Of a dangerously risqué slit and the reign of all-black outfits

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement