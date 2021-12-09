Soha Ali Khan doesn’t let parenting ‘come in the way of workout’; watch video

Parenting is a full time, all-consuming vocation. As such, self-care may take a backseat for some mothers. But Soha Ali Khan, who is mother to Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, ensures that it does not take over her fitness time.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to share an adorable yet extremely inspiring workout video with daughter Inaaya in tow. Take a look here:

”Parenting can be all consuming but don’t let it come in the way of your workout #workoutmotivation #fitnessgoals #noexcuses,” she captioned the video.

In the video, Soha showed an innovative way to workout while also keeping Inaaya engaged. She did a few simple exercises without using any equipment also proving the point that that you don’t need a gym to sweat it out.

She did an impressive set of squats with Inaaya perched on her shoulders, along with partner plant claps with her little workout buddy.

Actor and husband Kunal Kemmu showed his appreciation for the lovely ladies by leaving a ‘❤️’ as a comment on Soha’s post.

Soha reminded us that no matter how busy our schedules are, or how stressed we are, fitness is a priority and must be taken seriously.

Are you inspired?

