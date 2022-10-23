scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

Watch: How Soha Ali Khan is preparing for Diwali celebrations

Soha Ali Khan swears by her high-intensity workouts; take a look

fitnessSoha Ali Khan is prepping for Diwali unlike all (Photo: Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Diwali is around the corner and people are all set to celebrate the festival. From investing in home décor, to buying sweets and idols, and doing some last-minute cleaning, there are many things to be done prior to the festivity. One of them is fitness.

As such, giving us a peek into her Diwali prep, Soha Ali Khan dropped a video on her Instagram. The actor has been gearing up for what she calls the “indulgent week” by acing a core workout session. In the video, she was seen in a red sports bra and workout leggings as she demonstrated three different workouts.

Also Read | |Fitness motivation: All Soha Ali Khan needs for a workout session is ‘a ball and a wall’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) 

In the first set, the actor placed both her hands on a step-up table while resting her feet on the wall and moved up and down in period motion, maintaining the upside-down stance. She then demonstrated a strength-building exercise wherein she placed her body in a semi-plank position as she held a weight plate.

She then performed a variation of the first workout where she held two balls kept on the floor while her feet rested on the wall behind her; she held this upside-down pose for a bit.

Also Read | |Soha Ali Khan’s fun at-home workout is sure to motivate you to move

“I needed this workout before what promises to be an indulgent weekend!” she captioned the post.

Soha swears by her high-intensity workouts. In another video, she balanced a ball on her nape, while balancing her body weight on her hands. Her feet rested on the wall behind her and the actor held this upside-down pose for a bit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) 

She then demonstrated a couple of more core workouts. “A ball and a wall is all you need,” the actor and author captioned the video, in which she wore a light brown camisole and a pair of stretchy gym pants and sneakers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...Premium
‘I know I want to do something big’: Girls who worked on satellite get re...
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...Premium
One-hour digital blackout — kids read, an entire village is quiet & p...
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar mapPremium
How Modhera emerged as the brightest spot on India’s solar map
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...Premium
Governor in the ring: Arif Mohammad Khan, the man who famously speaks his...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-10-2022 at 05:30:05 pm
Next Story

This Kerala village on way to 100 per cent literacy in Hindi 

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora birthday, Malaika Arora picture gallery, Malaika Arora fashion, Indian Express gallery
Happy birthday, Malaika Arora: A look at the actor’s most striking sartorial picks
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement