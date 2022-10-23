Watch: How Soha Ali Khan is preparing for Diwali celebrations

Diwali is around the corner and people are all set to celebrate the festival. From investing in home décor, to buying sweets and idols, and doing some last-minute cleaning, there are many things to be done prior to the festivity. One of them is fitness.

As such, giving us a peek into her Diwali prep, Soha Ali Khan dropped a video on her Instagram. The actor has been gearing up for what she calls the “indulgent week” by acing a core workout session. In the video, she was seen in a red sports bra and workout leggings as she demonstrated three different workouts.

In the first set, the actor placed both her hands on a step-up table while resting her feet on the wall and moved up and down in period motion, maintaining the upside-down stance. She then demonstrated a strength-building exercise wherein she placed her body in a semi-plank position as she held a weight plate.

She then performed a variation of the first workout where she held two balls kept on the floor while her feet rested on the wall behind her; she held this upside-down pose for a bit.

“I needed this workout before what promises to be an indulgent weekend!” she captioned the post.

Soha swears by her high-intensity workouts. In another video, she balanced a ball on her nape, while balancing her body weight on her hands. Her feet rested on the wall behind her and the actor held this upside-down pose for a bit.

She then demonstrated a couple of more core workouts. “A ball and a wall is all you need,” the actor and author captioned the video, in which she wore a light brown camisole and a pair of stretchy gym pants and sneakers.

