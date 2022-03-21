Soha Ali Khan aced ‘core workout with a twist’; check out what sister Saba Pataudi had to say

Soha Ali Khan loves to challenge herself, and leaves no stone unturned when it comes to amping up her fitness game. As such, the actor was recently seen acing core workout — but with a twist.

“Normal planks? No thanks! #coreworkout with a twist,” she said in a post on Instagram.

In the video, Soha could be seen imitating reps of a workout which involved doing the mopping gesture on the floor as she balanced her weight on her hands and the core. In the same posture, she was also seen doing another variation to strengthen her core.

Take a look at the video below:

While many commended her dedication and strength, many others, including sister Saba Pataudi, were amused by the workout move.

“Keep going.. use a little Lizol (cleaning liquid).. the house will get a workout too!” Saba commented. Reacting to the comment, a user wrote, “actually the first thing comes in mind”. Another user remarked, “Pochha lagane ki ninja technique (A ninja technique for mopping)”.

Core workout is known to improve posture, prevent injury, and increase balance and stability. According to mayoclinic.org, core exercises are important as they can also help strengthen and tone the underlying muscles.

Practicing variations can bring in variety and help avoid a plateau, too!

