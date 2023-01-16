Soha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of mom Sharmila Tagore, daughter Inaaya doing yoga

Soha Ali Khan believes that one is “never too young or too old for yoga”, a fact she also stressed by sharing a picture of her mother Sharmila Tagore, and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu, 5, doing yoga together. The Hush Hush actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the cute yoga session in which the grandmother-granddaughter duo was seen doing vrikshasana or the tree pose.

How to do vrikshasana

*Stand tall and straight with your arms by your side.

*Bend your right knee and place the right foot on the left thigh, high up such that the sole of the foot should be placed flat and firmly near the thigh.

*Balance. Take a deep breath in. Slowly raise your arms over your head from the side and bring your palms together in a Namaste pose.

Soha Ali Khan on why yoga has no age limit

Why should you do vrikshasana?

While strengthening the legs, it helps to balance the body as well as mind, practitioners share. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, a self-confessed yoga enthusiast, also shared that the practice induces a sense of calm. “The shift of the entire bodyweight to each leg also helps strengthen the ligaments and tendon of the feet. More importantly, it helps build self-confidence and self-esteem because it aligns and calms the body, mind, and spirit,” the Nikamma actor had written in a post on Instagram.

Why yoga has no age bar?

Calling the practice of yoga “extremely flexible”, yoga trainer Ira Trivedi told indianexpress.com that the practice can be “absolutely altered for different age groups”. “It can be done by the young and the old. It is not a dogmatic practice. For example, people who need assistance can use props. For younger people, we can tweak asanas to make it more fun and active. The beautiful aspect of yoga is that it can be adjusted for different ages, for different seasons, and even for different times of your life. Sometimes, we need to work on our muscles, whereas at others, we need to work on our nervous system and our emotions. Yoga gives us the flexibility to do all of it,” said Trivedi.

Sanjay Hiralal Ostwal, a certified yoga instructor (AYUSH Ministry), told indianexpress.com that yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages. “Ýoga supports stress management, mindfulness, healthy eating, weight loss and quality sleep. It’s just a matter of picking what type of yoga you do and working your abilities. It might even help you age better, keeping you flexible, and building strength,” he said.

