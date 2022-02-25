Soha Ali Khan’s fun at-home workout is sure to motivate you to move

Many people tend to think that it is difficult to get a good workout without weights when building muscle and trying to lose body fat. However, that is far from the truth. Bodyweight exercises are proven to show results as they put your body to the test against its own strength, whether you are on a beginner, intermediate, or advanced level practitioner.

So, if you can’t manage a trip to the gym, know that you have the best equipment right with you — your body — to get a good workout and progress towards your fitness goals. However, you can always rely on the basic dumbbells to take your workout intensity a few notches higher, just like Soha Ali Khan.

Soha, who often shares her inspiring fitness journey on her Instagram profile, recently posted a video of one such at-home workout that looks fun yet challenging.

Following is a break down of her regimen for you to take inspiration from for your next workout:

Soha started with a handstand. This works on the entire body, but primarily targets the upper body muscles and strengthens the core. Note that this is not a beginner level workout.

For the second exercise, Soha took the classic Russian Twists to the next level simply by using a ball and keeping her legs off the floor. She threw the ball in the air, and touched either sides of the floor before catching it. This tests your core strength, agility, and speed.

In the third workout, Soha did a knee to elbow, except she elevated it by supporting the leg on the wall as opposed to the floor as this provides extra resistance due to the pull of gravity. This exercise will work on your core, balance, as well as upper body. Keep your legs slightly above the hip level.

In the next workout, Soha performed a split stance deadlift using a 15 kg dumbbell in one hand. Lower the dumbbell straight to the floor, grazing the foot on front. This will work your upper body, core, glutes, and overall strength.

The last workout Soha did was a reverse plank. Instead of keeping her legs on the floor, she kept them elevated on two dumbbells for greater resistance.

