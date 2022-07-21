Soha Ali Khan swears by this mantra to beat post-holiday fitness blues

Vacations are always fun, but coming back from one and resuming the daily routine, including one’s fitness regime, feels like a challenge.

But the ideal way to deal with fitness blues is to “jump back in”, believes actor and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan. As such, she recently penned a note on how she believes in starting right away without any further delay.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

“Post a holiday, it’s tough to get back to your fitness routine. But rather than waiting for inspiration that may take it’s own sweet time to come, I find it’s better to jump back in,” she said.

In the video, she can be seen doing bodyweight exercises like lunges, as well as core exercises with weights like weighted sumo squats.

Stressing that it may take a while for the body to regain its strength, she shared, “I may take a couple of days to find my previous strength and rhythm but I won’t get there at all unless I start!”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The post was soon flooded with appreciative comments from her many followers, including Gul Panag who wrote, “Well done!”, and sister Saba Pataudi who commented, “You are an inspiration”.

Do you also struggle with resuming fitness after a holiday?

Experts share that it is important to begin slowly and work one’s way towards their fitness goals. This helps beat lethargy and get started. This also motivates one to keep going. Tracking one’s progress can also help one to set new deadlines and goals that can act as a motivational factor!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!