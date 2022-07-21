scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Soha Ali Khan swears by this mantra to beat post-holiday fitness blues

In the video, she can be seen doing bodyweight exercises like lunges, as well as some core moves with weights like weighted sumo squats.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 10:00:34 am
soha ali khanSoha Ali Khan has been acing core workouts like a boss. (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)

Vacations are always fun, but coming back from one and resuming the daily routine, including one’s fitness regime, feels like a challenge.

But the ideal way to deal with fitness blues is to “jump back in”, believes actor and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan. As such, she recently penned a note on how she believes in starting right away without any further delay.

Also Read |Soha Ali Khan’s fun at-home workout is sure to motivate you to move

Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

“Post a holiday, it’s tough to get back to your fitness routine. But rather than waiting for inspiration that may take it’s own sweet time to come, I find it’s better to jump back in,” she said.

In the video, she can be seen doing bodyweight exercises like lunges, as well as core exercises with weights like weighted sumo squats.

Stressing that it may take a while for the body to regain its strength, she shared, “I may take a couple of days to find my previous strength and rhythm but I won’t get there at all unless I start!”

The post was soon flooded with appreciative comments from her many followers, including Gul Panag who wrote, “Well done!”, and sister Saba Pataudi who commented, “You are an inspiration”.

Also Read |Soha Ali Khan aced ‘core workout with a twist’; check out what sister Saba Pataudi had to say

Do you also struggle with resuming fitness after a holiday?

Experts share that it is important to begin slowly and work one’s way towards their fitness goals. This helps beat lethargy and get started. This also motivates one to keep going. Tracking one’s progress can also help one to set new deadlines and goals that can act as a motivational factor!

