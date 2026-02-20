‘Waking up the muscles’: How Soha Ali Khan reboots her fitness and sweats out the jet lag after a holiday; ways women in their 40s can find balance

During vacation, activity levels tend to be lower, meals may be different, and sleep patterns can shift

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 05:58 PM IST
soha ali khanSoha Ali Khan shares a glimpse of her recent workout (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Resuming workouts after a break or vacation often feels harder than expected, and Soha Ali Khan’s experience captures this common reality. The actor, who is back home after a rejuvenating holiday in Japan, shared a glimpse of her gym workout, which consisted of circuit strength training. “The first workout after a break is the hardest – and that’s why I chose circuit strength training! Waking up all the main muscle groups and sweating out the jet lag,” the 47-year-old shared in a post on Instagram.

So, we decided to ask how women in their 40s can find a balance when it comes to working out after a break.

After a period of rest or reduced activity, the body undergoes short-term changes in muscle strength, cardiovascular endurance and neuromuscular coordination. “During vacation, activity levels tend to be lower, meals may be different, and sleep patterns can shift. These changes are perfectly natural, but they mean that when you return to your usual workout, the body isn’t immediately ready to perform at the same level it was before the break,” explained consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

According to her, the first few sessions after a vacation can feel tougher because your muscles and heart have to re-adapt to the load and intensity of exercise, especially in the 40s. “Muscle fibres that were previously conditioned lose some of their efficiency relatively quickly when not challenged, and the cardiovascular system — which adapts to demands like walking, running or gym work — becomes slightly less responsive after a period of inactivity. As a result, movements may feel heavier, breathing may feel more laboured, and fatigue can set in sooner than it used to,” Goyal said.

Another factor is psychological. “Expectations of performance are often set by how you felt before the break, so when your first workout doesn’t feel as strong or smooth, it feels harder than it actually is. This mismatch between expectation and current reality can make the session feel more challenging, even though your body is just recalibrating.”

It’s also important to consider recovery rhythms. A break typically alters sleep patterns, hydration and even metabolic signals in the body. When you step back into a rigorous routine without easing in gradually, the nervous system — which coordinates movement, timing and effort — hasn’t yet re-engaged efficiently, noted Goyal.

exercise Exercise is essential in the 40s (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Understanding that this initial difficulty is temporary and normal can make the transition back into training more encouraging.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

“Instead of trying to match pre-vacation performance right away, easing into workouts with shorter sessions, moderate intensity and mindful movement helps the body reinstate strength, endurance and coordination more effectively. Within a week or two of consistent effort, the heart rate stabilises, muscles regain confidence, and workouts begin to feel familiar again,” said Goyal.

Recognising this as a phase, not a setback, helps make the return to exercise smoother, safer and more sustainable.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

