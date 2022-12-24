scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Soha Ali Khan aces core workout with a twist; check it out

Core workout is known to strengthen core muscles, improve posture, prevent injury, and increase balance and stability

soha-ali-khan, workoutsSoha Ali Khan has been acing core workouts like a boss. (Source: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram)
Soha Ali Khan is a well-known fitness enthusiast who regularly shares snippets from her workout routine on social media. From yoga to core workouts, she has been amping her fitness game and how. As such, she was seen acing another core workout session with just simple dumbbells and a string(resistance exercise band).

Playing with words, the actor said in a post on Instagram, “This workout has strings attached.” In the video, the actor could be seen imitating reps of a workout that involved doing squats with the dumbbells hanging by a string. In another set, she was doing lunges with the string tightly held in her hand while the other end was tied to the door knob. Continuing the workout session, she switched to another set wherein she swiftly moved her hand to and fro with the dumbbells hanging by her hand.

 

Cliche workouts can be boring, isn’t it? Agreeing, Soha Ali Khan brought a fun twist to her workout. In the last shot, she was seen doing boxing reps with a dumbbell in one hand. Later in the video, she can be seen in a  plank position, balancing her body with the string while throwing a ball from one hand to the other.

A few days back, the actor impressed her fans with a unique workout video. “You don’t even need to turn your treadmill on to get a workout out of it,” she wrote. She was seen working out on a treadmill while being on all fours. Her hands were on the machine while her lower body was in a plank position on the floor.

While many commended her for being an inspiration, others, including sister Saba Pataudi, wanted Soha to be careful. “Please be careful! Don’t get hurt! That’s not safe sis (sic),” she wrote.

 

A core workout is known to strengthen core muscles, improve posture, prevent injury, and increase balance and stability. According to mayoclinic.org, core exercises are important as they can also help strengthen and tone the underlying muscles. Strong core muscles make it easier to do many physical activities.

