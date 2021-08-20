Soha Ali Khan does core-strengthening exercises; here’s why you should too

Strengthening your core is extremely important to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle. Abdominal muscles along with pelvic floor muscles, back muscles and diaphragm are collectively known as core muscles. They help maintain correct posture, balance and stability. Actor Soha Ali Khan agrees as she posted a video of herself performing core strengthening exercises.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old actor wrote, “So I have taken my core for granted my whole life, until now. After a baby and 4 decades under my belt I finally felt the need to strengthen my mid-section”.

Emphasising the importance of fitness, she added, “It’s not just about having a flat tummy — it’s about balance, stability and allowing your body to function to its best ability.”

Take a look at the video.

Celebrity physiotherapist Dr Prashant Mistry explained, “The core is a group of muscles that stabilises and controls the pelvis and spine. Core strength is less about power and more about being able to maintain the body in ideal postures to unload the joints and promote ease of movement.”

“People with good core strength learn to identify and activate the muscles needed to accomplish a task. Learning to activate the core requires concentration, and leads to being more in-tune with the body,” he told indianexpress.com.

The physiotherapist added that developing degenerative changes in the spine are common with age. “The structures of the bones and cartilage are subject to wear and tear. Having strong and stable postural muscles helps suspend the bones and other structures, allowing them to move better.”

According to Dr Mistry, there is, however, no one method of core strengthening that works for everyone. “Use Pilates or yoga to discover where your core is. Physical therapists are excellent resources, as they can provide one on one instructions and find a method that works for any person with any background at any ability level.”