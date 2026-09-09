Sobhita Dhulipala says ‘I’ll choke slam you’ as she takes on this powerful squat

Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared a glimpse from August 2026, and we couldn’t help but notice her gym workout. “I’ll choke slam you,” she wrote alongside the video of her workout, in which she can be seen doing a landmine goblet squat.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that a landmine goblet squat is a strength-based lower-body movement that requires control, posture, coordination, and body awareness. “In a landmine goblet squat, one end of a barbell is fixed to the floor while the other end is held close to the chest with both hands. As the person squats down and stands back up, the bar’s angled path lets the body stay relatively upright. This makes the exercise a controlled and accessible squat variation while still challenging the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and core,” said Goyal.