Sobhita Dhulipala says ‘I’ll choke slam you’ as she takes on this powerful squat

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Sobhita Dhulipala recently shared a glimpse from August 2026, and we couldn’t help but notice her gym workout. “I’ll choke slam you,” she wrote alongside the video of her workout, in which she can be seen doing a landmine goblet squat.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that a landmine goblet squat is a strength-based lower-body movement that requires control, posture, coordination, and body awareness. “In a landmine goblet squat, one end of a barbell is fixed to the floor while the other end is held close to the chest with both hands. As the person squats down and stands back up, the bar’s angled path lets the body stay relatively upright. This makes the exercise a controlled and accessible squat variation while still challenging the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and core,” said Goyal.
The landmine goblet squat is especially useful for developing lower-body strength and stability. “Holding the bar close to the chest encourages an upright torso and helps the person maintain better control throughout the movement. At the same time, the core works to stabilise the body, while the legs and glutes generate the power needed to return to a standing position,” said Goyal.
What makes Sobhita’s workout stand out is its simplicity and purpose. “The landmine goblet squat does not rely on complicated choreography or random high-intensity exercises. It focuses on controlled strength, proper alignment, and full-body coordination. The exercise can help improve squat mechanics, posture, balance, and functional lower-body strength when performed with the right technique,” shared Goyal.
The movement also offers a useful alternative for people who may find traditional barbell squats intimidating. “Because the barbell is anchored at one end and travels along an angled path, the exercise can feel more stable and easier to control. However, it still requires attention to foot placement, knee alignment, depth, breathing, and the ability to keep the chest lifted without leaning excessively.”
From a nutrition perspective, strength-training exercises like this need proper fuelling. “The muscles require adequate protein for repair and recovery, while carbohydrates provide energy for training. Healthy fats, hydration, and sufficient electrolytes also support overall recovery and performance. Without proper nutrition and rest, even a well-planned strength routine can leave the body feeling tired and under-recovered,” said Goyal.
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The focus is no longer just on being thin. “A strong body has better posture, improved stamina, greater lower-body stability, stronger bones, and more confidence in everyday movement. Exercises like the landmine goblet squat help build a body that performs well, not just one that photographs well.”
Controlled movements, progressive strength training, good technique, and consistent nutrition can help create a lean, toned, and powerful physique. “This is the kind of fitness that goes beyond aesthetics; it builds confidence, resilience, and a body that feels as strong as it looks,” said Goyal.