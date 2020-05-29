Sobhita Dhulipala tries tricky yoga poses; know their benefits

Sobhita Dhulipala has taken to yoga to stay fit. (Source: sobhitad/Instagram) Sobhita Dhulipala has taken to yoga to stay fit. (Source: sobhitad/Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala has now incorporated yoga into her exercise regime to keep herself fit. The Made in Heaven actor recently took to Instagram to share pictures in which she can be seen attempting various yoga poses, calling it “baby steps”.

In the pictures, Sobhita can first be seen doing yoga backbend or Chakrasana, followed by Sarvangasana or Shoulderstand, Halasana or Plow pose, single leg raise while sitting, and finally Poorna Bhujangasana or full cobra pose.

Take a look:

Read| Chak De! India actor Vidya Malavade raises the fitness bar by acing this yoga pose

Benefits of the yoga asanas

Chakrasana: This yoga asana involves intense backward bend and sets the momentum for the circulatory, nervous and endocrine system, while improving strength and flexibility. It stretches the abdominal muscles and boosts energy.

Sarvangasana: This yoga posture stretches the shoulders and neck and also tones the legs and buttocks, according to yogajournal.com. It is also known to calm the brain, stimulate thyroid and prostate glands and abdominal organs, and improve digestion.

Read| Anil Kapoor does a no-equipment exercise that needs a lot of strength; watch video

Halasana: This asana stretches the shoulders and spine and can reduce backache, headache, infertility, insomnia and sinusitis. It also stimulates the abdominal and thyroid glands. It further calms the brain and reduces stress and fatigue.

Poorna Bhujangasana: According to finessyoga.com, this yoga pose adds strength to the spine, improves digestion, blood circulation, and the functioning of liver and kidneys. It also stretches and strengthens the muscles of the body.



It is recommended to try these yoga asanas only under supervision if you are a beginner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd