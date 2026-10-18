Smriti Mandhana reveals 5 am workout routine: 12 surya namaskars, burpees and shadow batting

Smriti Mandhana recently offered a glimpse into the discipline and dedication required to compete at the highest level of cricket. In a conversation with podcaster Raj Shamani, the captain of the Indian women’s national team revealed that her trainer had put her on a strict training regimen from an early age. “I would wake up at 5 am, compulsory, and had to do 12 Surya Namaskars. 30 seconds of squat jumps, 30-second burpees and 30 seconds of mountain climbers – 5 sets compulsory; had to do it. Then I started my stationary shadow batting till 7.30-8 am, every day, for like 5 years — and very diligently I did it.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

But what do experts say about such a routine?

Dr Supriya Patil, Consultant Physiotherapist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, says that what makes Mandhana’s routine particularly interesting is that it is not simply about building muscle or losing weight. “Each component serves a different purpose — mobility, cardiovascular conditioning, muscular endurance, explosive power and sport-specific movement,” she tells indianexpress.com.

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Surya Namaskars

Dr Patil believes 12 rounds of Surya Namaskar combine dynamic movement, mobility and muscular endurance. “The repeated transitions between different positions require movement from the shoulders, spine, hips, knees and ankles while also coordinating breathing with movement,” she says, adding that the intensity can also vary considerably depending on pace and technique.

Squat jumps and burpees

According to Dr Patil, the 30-second squat-jump intervals are the high-intensity component of the routine.

“Unlike a conventional squat, a squat jump requires the muscles of the hips, thighs and calves to produce force rapidly. This is known as explosive power, aka the ability to generate force quickly,” she explains, mentioning how that quality is particularly relevant to cricket, where players repeatedly accelerate, decelerate, change direction and produce powerful movements.

She also points out that burpees, which include squats and pushups and repeated jumping, places considerable load on the lower limbs. “Technique, landing mechanics, recovery and training volume are important, particularly for people who are not conditioned athletes,” she says.

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Smriti Mandhana is the current vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team. (Source: Instagram/@smriti_mandhana) Smriti Mandhana is the current vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team. (Source: Instagram/@smriti_mandhana)

Mountain climbers

Mountain climbers combine a plank-like position with rapid alternating leg movements, says Dr Patil, and they challenge the shoulders, arms, abdominal musculature and hip flexors while also raising the heart rate. The exercise is particularly useful as a conditioning drill because it requires the body to maintain trunk control while the legs move quickly, she adds.

However, she warns that speed should not come at the expense of technique. “Allowing the lower back to sag or excessively rotating the pelvis can reduce the quality of the movement.

Bicep work

Finally, Dr Patil informs that the inclusion of bicep exercises may look relatively simple compared to the explosive movements, but strength training for an athlete is not simply about appearance. “Upper-limb strength contributes to the ability to control and repeatedly perform sporting movements. In cricket, the arms and shoulders are involved in batting, throwing and fielding,” she explains.

Having said that, Dr Patil stresses that an elite athlete’s training program is designed around years of conditioning, coaching, competition schedules, recovery and individual assessment. The fact that an athlete performs a particular routine does not mean the same volume or intensity is appropriate for everyone.

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“If you work out with the purpose to stay fit, the same principles can be adapted into a shorter session. Lower-impact alternatives such as bodyweight squats, step-ups or controlled lunges may be more appropriate initially,” she concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.