Smarter, not harder: 5 rookie gym mistakes beginners must avoid

You might have heard this countless times: If you want to lose weight, get toned, or finally achieve your fitness goals, just join a gym. While that’s good advice, it’s also a little half-baked.

Many people sign up with great enthusiasm, only to get disheartened within weeks because of a few rookie mistakes. Then there’s the internet—overflowing with fitness tips, tricks, and hacks, many of which contradict one another, making things even more confusing.

To find out where beginners usually go wrong, we spoke to fitness coach and founder of Slow Burn Method Raj Ganpath, who broke down the biggest mistakes first-timers make and how to avoid them.

Without mincing his words, Coach Ganpath point out that the biggest mistake is trying to do too much, too soon.

“They join a gym, train six days a week, copy advanced routines from social media, cut out half the foods they enjoy and expect themselves to suddenly behave like someone who has been exercising consistently for years,” he tells indianexpress.com.

“Most people feel like, “I’ve finally decided to get fit, so I need to make up for lost time.” And that’s where expectations and reality don’t always match,” the coach says while adding that if one’s bod

Here’s what Ganpath wants every first-time gym-goer to know.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

1. Start small, not extreme

“If your body hasn’t been exposed to regular training for a while, why would it suddenly enjoy an hour and a half of intense exercise every day? The body needs time to adapt.” (Image: Pexels) “If your body hasn’t been exposed to regular training for a while, why would it suddenly enjoy an hour and a half of intense exercise every day? The body needs time to adapt.” (Image: Pexels)

It’s tempting to go all in when you feel motivated, but your body needs time to adapt. If you haven’t trained regularly in a while, jumping into 90-minute intense workouts every day can increase your risk of burnout or injury.

“I know this sounds simple, but most people don’t need to do more. They simply need to do less, but do it consistently,” Ganapath notes.

Instead of doing everything at once, focus on building a routine you can stick to. “The body prefers gradual change. It adapts beautifully when you give it enough time,” says Ganpath.

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2. Three workouts a week are enough

A common myth is that beginners need to work out every day to see results. But consistency matters far more than frequency.

“For a complete beginner, three days a week of structured exercise is more than enough. In fact, I would much rather see someone train three days a week for the next three years than try to do everything at once,” he says.

On non-gym days, simple movement like walking, taking the stairs, stretching, playing a sport, or “simply finding reasons to move” still counts. As Ganpath points out, exercise is intentional, but staying active throughout the day is equally important.

3. Increase gradually

“People often underestimate how much change can come from a few sessions done consistently.” (Image: Pexels) “People often underestimate how much change can come from a few sessions done consistently.” (Image: Pexels)

Progress doesn’t have to be dramatic. If you’re walking 4,000 steps a day, your next target doesn’t need to be 10,000. If you’re training twice a week, moving to three sessions is already progress.

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“A good goal should stretch you slightly, but it shouldn’t overwhelm you,” Ganpath says.

As Ganapath recommends, think of fitness like adding weight to a barbell: small increases over time allow your body to adapt and build lasting strength.

“You don’t need perfection from day one. You simply need a starting point. Everything else can be built gradually.”

4. Don’t judge progress only by the weighing scale

One of the earliest signs that your routine is working may have nothing to do with appearance, but how your “everyday life becomes easier.”

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Beginners often notice better energy, improved sleep, easier recovery and more stamina before they see physical changes.

“They climb stairs more comfortably, their energy improves, they sleep better, recovery gets better. Workouts that once felt challenging suddenly start feeling manageable.”

According to Ganpath, noticeable improvements in strength and fitness can happen within four to six weeks, while changes in body composition may take eight to twelve weeks or even longer.

Also Read | Constant fatigue in 42-year-old gym goer linked to zinc supplement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Ganpath (@raj.ganpath)

5. Keep nutrition simple

Pre- and post-workout meals don’t have to be complicated. As Ganapath says, there’s no “perfect pre-workout meal or some magical post-workout shake” that determines results.

Before exercising, “you simply want enough energy to train well,” which can easily be attained by a banana and curd, fruit and toast, oats, eggs, or even a regular meal if you’re training later in the day.

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After a workout, recovery is the priority, which means getting enough protein. Eggs, milk, curd, paneer, chicken, fish, dal, tofu or even a protein shake, if needed, can all help.

“Protein powder isn’t mandatory. It’s simply a convenient way to fill a gap when real food alone isn’t enough,” says Ganpath.

His advice is simple: focus on the basics. Eat well, move often, exercise regularly, sleep enough and manage stress. As he says, most long-term results come from doing these consistently, not perfectly.

“I know people love dramatic before-and-after transformations. But in reality, sustainable progress often feels subtle while it’s happening. You simply wake up after a few months and realise that things which once felt difficult have quietly become normal. That’s usually how lasting change happens,” Ganapath concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.