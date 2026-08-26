‘Sleeping well, eating right’: Former cricketer Salil Ankola loses 15 kg at 58

Former cricketer Salil Ankola has lost 15 kg with diet and “working hard on himself”. According to his wife and nutritionist, Dr Ria Ankola, he gave himself six months for the transformation. “Sharing my favourite food therapy before and after. My power man @salilankola is back and how. The left picture is from January 2026 and today. At 58, he did it all by working hard on himself. Mentally and physically. Yes, magic happens when we give importance to our mental health as much as physical health. With an extremely positive mindset. 15 kilos down on the scale and oodles of fat loss done with proper working out, sleeping well and eating right all through,” said Ria in a post on Instagram.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

She continued, “Yes, only a positive mindset can change a person’s life completely, and he is the perfect example of it. Touchwood, may God keep him healthy and happy always.”

Story continues below this ad

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals Thane, said that weight loss is rarely achieved through a single change; instead, lasting results are obtained through a mix of well-balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate sleep, and consistency over time. “Just as important is mental well-being, since a positive attitude helps people remain motivated, make better choices and recover from occasional setbacks rather than quitting. Only when all these factors work in unison is it likely that the weight loss will be gradual, sustainable and advantageous for general health rather than merely lowering the figure on the scale,” said Sheikh.

It doesn’t matter so much how much weight is lost as how it is done. “The safety of weight loss is influenced by a person’s initial weight, their age, any medical conditions they already have and their body composition. Generally speaking, slow weight loss is the healthier choice since it enables the body to adjust and helps to retain muscle mass. On the other hand, quick weight loss achieved by crash diets or very strict regimes can result in nutritional deficiencies, loss of muscle and eventual regain of weight. A personalised method, supervised by a qualified healthcare professional, is always the safest approach,” said Sheikh.

What does your diet look like? (Photo: Freepik) What does your diet look like? (Photo: Freepik)

Food plays a central role in promoting good health, but it is only one element of a much broader situation. “A diet that is nutritious supplies the body with the energy and nutrients necessary for recovery, metabolism and the maintenance of muscle, yet it is most effective when coupled with regular exercise, quality sleep and good stress management. There is no such thing as a single ‘superfood’ or a miracle diet; it is only by regularly selecting balanced meals containing sufficient protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats that lasting changes can be achieved over time,” said Sheikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ria Banerjee Ankola (@drriaankola)

Just as important are improvements in stamina, strength, blood sugar control, blood pressure, sleep quality and general well-being. “The aim should be to establish healthy habits that can be kept for the rest of one’s life instead of trying to achieve quick results. Sustainable lifestyle changes almost always result in better long-term outcomes than short-term and restrictive methods,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.