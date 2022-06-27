10 reasons why you should start skipping if you are not doing it already

June 27, 2022 9:10:57 am
In order to stay fit, people take up many activities that they may or may not like. But skipping rope is something that can be enjoyed while also meeting fitness and health goals.
Skipping is a form of exercise that you can do regardless of where you are, and how much time and space you have. It is an infinitely cheaper form of cardiovascular exercise, providing many health benefits.
Myprotein India, a fitness and nutrition brand, lists the top 10 reasons why you should be skipping more. Read on.
1. It won’t break the bank
Best of Express Premium
Skipping ropes cost next to nothing. You can pick up one for the price of your lunch.
2. It’s a full-body workout
Skipping is an excellent full-body workout recruiting as many muscles as you could possibly think of — calves, quads, hamstrings, glutes, abs, shoulders, and arms.
3. Cardiovascular training
Skipping is a great tool for improving cardiovascular fitness. In just a few weeks, studies say, skipping can have a significantly positive impact on both men’s and women’s cardio. In fact, one study comparing 30 minutes of daily jogging with 10 minutes of skipping found both forms of exercise significantly improved participants’ cardio.
4. Burns a lot of kcals
Research shows skipping can burn up to 25 – 30 kcals a minute in both men and women. If you’re looking to reach a calorie deficit in order to lose weight, skipping could be the burner you’ve been looking for.
5. Improved agility
Skipping rope is a great activity. We can see countless examples of how jumping rope is incorporated into sports training to improve agility.
6. Increased variety and flexibility
One of the best arguments to incorporate jump rope into your routine is the variety of workouts you can do. From endurance and interval training to improving power output and the ability to do it virtually, there are loads of tricks out there.
7. Can make you happier
Performing exercise releases signalling molecules (neurotransmitters) called ‘endorphins’ that can help improve your mood. Skipping fits perfectly into the zone of moderately intense exercise which may be the best to ensure you are in a good mood.
8. Improved coordination
Skipping may be a super simple exercise to improve motor skills, balance and overall coordination. A study found in two sessions a week for several weeks, skipping improved balance and motor coordination in a sporting population.
9. Decreased injury risk
In one study, researchers compared the contact force on the knee of 20 healthy, young adults when they ran and skipped at the same speed. Compared to skipping, running produced almost twice the average peak force on the patella or kneecap.
Running also produced almost 30 per cent greater average peak force on the tibiofemoral joint, or the knee hinge formed between three bones: the femur, tibia, and patella.
Researchers found skipping burns 30 per cent more calories than running and is less impactful on the body.
10. May make you smarter
Skipping helps with the development of the left and right hemispheres of your brain, which further enhances spatial awareness, improves reading skills, increases memory and makes you more mentally alert. A few minutes of skipping can engage the parts of the brain which are associated with being advantageous for cognitive learning.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-