‘Be it skincare or workout, you have to do it consistently’: Kriti Sanon

“Who needs a gym to work out,” read one of Kriti Sanon‘s recent workout videos on Instagram; and rightly so. Despite having a hectic schedule, the actor hardly ever skips her daily fitness routine.

From a simple walk to a core Pilates workout, Kriti not only swears by the regular workout regime but also thoroughly enjoys it.

As such, when we got on a call with her, it led to a conversation about fitness, the importance of wearing the right footwear during workouts, consistency, and what she does when she feels lazy to hit the gym. Edited excerpts below:

Despite there being so many options, many people still swear by a good, brisk walk. What about you?

I actually agree as I feel like walking is the easiest, safest, and most basic exercise that we can do. A nice brisk walk of 20 to 30 minutes in a day moves your entire body and limbs.

I think as technology has taken over, we have stopped walking because we have a lift, a car, and online shopping- everything is available and we don’t need to do much. So I think it is very important to start including walking in your daily routine. It helps your body get the posture, and it helps to move your joints. Also, it is for all age groups.

How important is footwear when it comes to walking or any other workout?

I feel it is the most important fitness gear when you’re working out. That is because when you are going running you need a particular kind of running shoe that is comfortable, and has a grip so that it helps you run better and avoid injuries. When you are walking you need your shoe to be light and not to be bulky and heavy. I feel that shoes are the most important gear when you are doing any kind of exercise.

Do you think one should align their choice with these fashion trends?

Neither do I believe in nor do I follow trends. I feel like fashion and style should be an extension of you and your personality. If something is trendy and I like it, I wear it but if I don’t, I don’t wear it. Sometimes my stylists say that animal prints are trendy but I don’t like them so I don’t want to wear them. I think you should make your trend.

There must be days when you don’t feel like going to the gym. What happens next?

Even if I am feeling lazy and don’t feel like working out, I do try and push myself. You must always push and motivate yourself. Wear your shoes, get dressed, and just get to the gym — everything else gets easier. You will really thank yourself later. But, if I genuinely don’t have the time then I make sure that I at least do some stretches in my room or walk. When I am on phone, I subconsciously start walking, so I feel that walking is a big part of my personality. I try to take the stairs instead of the lift and if it is a small distance from the vanity van to the shoot set I like to walk it. So I try and do some sort of movement.

You recently shared your morning skincare routine. So dedicatedly do you follow it?

I genuinely believe that for anything to show any sort of result — whether it is fitness or your skincare routine — you have to do it consistently. You are not going to see anything magical happening on your skin in five days or even two weeks, because there is so much pollution, sunlight, sun damage, and stress. Also, our lives are so hectic that it is important to not only nourish it from the outside, but also the inside by eating the right things and consuming water.

Give it the right amount of moisturisation, make sure that your skin is not dry, and use SPF even at home because UV rays can come from your windows. Basically, ensure to protect your skin and take off all the dirt, pollution, sweat, sunscreen, and makeup before you sleep.

What do you look for when buying footwear — comfort, colour, or trend?

I am. I feel like you can also combine comfort with passion. I like vibrant colours, but also white shoes, and full black shoes as well. And I also like a little funky ones as it can be an added fashion statement. So sometimes you can just pair a white t-shirt with blue denim or shorts with a cool pair of shoes, and that can be really ‘statement-y’.

What suggestion would you give the youth to fight a sedentary lifestyle?

Just adding some form of exercise and workout is great, and the key is consistency. I genuinely believe that different body types need different kinds of workouts. Like, if you are on the heavier side, you may need to cut fat from your diet and include cardio in your workout. If yoga works for you do that, alternately, if weight training or dancing works for you, do that. If nothing works for you, walk.

But, add some sort of routine to your life. It could be 20, 30, or even 45 minutes, depending on how much time you are willing to invest on your health. However, if you do not do it with consistency, it will never show results. Dedicating 20 minutes every day is better than two hours on one day, followed by none in the following days.

