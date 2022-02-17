‘Skimmed milk ka paneer, vegan protein’: Bhumi Pednekar reveals the diet Rajkummar Rao followed for ‘Badhaai Do’

In order to prepare for his role in the recently-released film ‘Badhaai Do‘, actor Rajkummar Rao underwent a lot of training that involved physical transformation. Now, the results are for the world to see.

The actor took to Instagram to share a before and after picture of his role as Shardul Thakur, a police officer. The film is based on ‘lavender marriage’ or marriage of convenience. In the film, he gets married to Bhumi Pednekar’s character, who happens to be sexually interested in women, just so they can get their families off their backs.

In the juxtaposed pictures, Rajkummar shared what he looked like on the first day of training, versus the form he assumed by the time the shooting started. Take a look.

The dramatic contrast between the two pictures is impressive. While the actor looks thinner with no muscles bulging out in the left frame, the right one has him flaunting his muscles. He looks visibly bigger, too.

“The best feeling in the world is when you give your heart and soul to a film and to your character and get so much love in return from the audience. Thank you guys,” he wrote in the caption.

Interestingly, his co-star Bhumi made an interesting revelation about his diet in the comment section. She wrote the specific food items that he consumed to get into shape. “Can’t ever forget you eating skimmed milk ka paneer, vegan protein, broccoli. Mera khaana nahi digest hota tha seeing your food. You’re incredible,” she wrote.

Sometime last year, Rajkummar had posted another photograph of his behind-the-scenes training for the film, wherein he stood shirtless showcasing his sculpted body. In the caption, the actor revealed that being a “pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn’t easy to get this transformation (sic)”.

“…but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. #BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film.”

