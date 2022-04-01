Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s trainer lauds her push-up progression: ‘Skill unlocked’

The feeling of achieving one’s fitness goals is unparalleled. And it only doubles when your trainer acknowledges and appreciates your efforts. That’s exactly what happened when fitness trainer Tridev Pandey lauded the progress made by actor Shweta Tripathi Sharma in her fitness journey.

“Skill unlocked: Started from banded pushups to knee pushups and now to toe! It may not seem a big of a deal but one should always celebrate small victories which gets us closer to our goals. Onwards to hand-stand pushups,” he said in an appreciative post for the Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein actor.

In the video post, Shweta could be seen acing five toe pushups in a row.

The actor, in turn, thanked her trainer and commented, “You make me strong. Thankyou.”

Shweta Tripathi can now do toe pushups

However, while pushups done with proper form can help build strength, it must be noted that an improper form can lead to injury or pain in the shoulders and lower back. So, as a beginner, it is advised to start pushups on the knees or against a wall.

As a core exercise that helps build upper body strength, pushups work the triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. When done correctly, they also help engage the lower back and abs.

For those looking for a consistent exercise routine to follow, including push ups can prove to be effective. Adding variety by doing various types of pushups can save the body from plateauing.

How to include pushups in your daily routine?

The trick is to test how many pushups you are able to do in a minute with proper form, and then slowly increasing the number to build up strength and challenge yourself.

It is a good idea to start with vertical pushups against a wall and then slowly work your way to horizontal ones on the ground. Start with the wall, then do pushups against lower surfaces like a chair, then go to the ground.

When you are performing a pushup, make sure

*To keep the back straight and have your core engaged.

*The buttocks are down, not lifted with the body forming a straight line. Don’t arch the back or let the body sag down.

