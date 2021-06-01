Skater girl Fatima Sana Shaikh is giving us major fitness vibes in this video; watch

In the pandemic, while people around the world took to interesting activities to keep busy, actor Fatima Sana Shaikh also found a way to stay productively engaged and fit.

The Ajeeb Daastaans star shared a video on Instagram, in which she could be seen faltering and falling, while trying to learn how to skate and maneuvere her way around the obstacles.

In the caption, the actor wrote: “Trying to learn some tricks through YouTube. I keep falling, tripping, but the satisfaction of getting at least one trick right is unmeasurable. #chotichotikhushiyaan”

Skating has got numerous benefits, the adrenaline rush being the most apparent takeaway.

According to a blog post on the Decathlon website, as an activity, skating helps to wake your body. It helps you discover the muscles that you had probably long forgotten about, having to stay at home these past few months, owing to the lockdowns.

Just like any other fitness activity, skating is good for fat burning. You will need to dedicate at least an hour every day and be consistent at it, in order to burn fat from different parts of your body, including the tummy.

Skating is an endurance sport, so it is good for your cardiovascular health as well. It can improve blood flow. Also, it is great to teach the body how to balance and play with the wind. It can give you a sense of control and flexibility, and also improve your reflexes.

Most importantly though, it is good for mental health. Learning any new activity is a good boost for the mind. So, if you have space around your house to safely take up this activity, do so, but also wear the right gear, especially for the protection of your joints, because there will be one too many falls before you finally get a hang of it.

