Six must-do exercises when recovering from Covid

As more and more people test positive for the Covid infection every day, it is important to be aware of how one can recover at home, and what can be done during the recovery stages, so as to strengthen the body’s immune system once again.

The first thing to note is that for people who have tested positive, they must stay in isolation. While stepping out and moving around is not an option, they can monitor their symptoms at home, and based on the advice of their doctors, can engage in mild exercises to distract themselves from the stress.

Some form of physical activity, while making the recovery is important, and Mukul Nagpaul, the founder of Pmftraining suggests the following exercises:

1. Breathing

Covid-19 mostly impacts the lungs and the respiratory system so with proper breathing exercises like Kapalbhati and alom-vilom, you will be able to help your lungs get stronger, which will help you recover faster.

2. Walking

Even if you were a marathon runner before contracting the virus, you need to tell your mind that this is the time to focus on recovering, rather than pushing for personal records. Start slow by walking in your house for 10-15 minutes. If you feel comfortable without any shortness of breath, you can gradually increase your time by 5 minutes.

3. Cat Camel

As you would be resting during your recovery phase, you would be lying or sitting for long hours which can tighten your spinal muscles. Doing cat camel will help you mobilise your spinal muscles.

4. Yoga

Physicians suggest yoga and meditation during the recovery phase, as it encourages mindfulness and helps enrich your mental well-being. If you have never done yoga before, then look for a beginner’s class and try to do the movements as per your comfort; make sure not to perform any movement which makes your heart rate shoot up.

5. Leg and toe lifts

Get your lower body moving again. Stand at a countertop, then raise and lower your heels (stand on your toes) 15 times. See if you can repeat these three times. Also, while standing near a sturdy surface, practise standing on one foot. If this is easy, close your eyes. But be sure to use your hands as needed for balance. Another leg exercise is to pull your knee up towards your chest while you hold onto the countertop. Just like the toe lifts, you can repeat these 15 times on each leg for three cycles.

6. Hip bridges

Being alone in a room over a period of time can affect your hips in ways which will eventually lead to all kinds of joint pain, especially the knees and the lower chain. It is important to strengthen, stretch the hips and take care of this all-important muscle group.

