Sitting for long hours? Check out these easy exercises for your neck, shoulders and back

Amidst hectic work schedules, school or university responsibilities and household chores, one cannot stress enough the importance of regular physical activity. It’s easy to lose track and spend hours at your desk in the same position while studying or working. More often than not, this will lead to your upper body including your shoulders, neck and back feeling tense.

Dr Manjit Kumar, MD, consultant physician, and intensivist, Apollo Multispeciality Hospital, Kolkata, noted that sitting for long hours at a stretch without breaks can lead to health concerns such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure.

As such, keep your health in check with a few basic physical exercises that you can easily practice at home. Check out this set of exercises, as shown by Nutritionist and fitness expert Rujuta Diwekar on Instagram “to reduce the damage done by sitting”.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

While joining the gym or committing to a complicated exercise routine may seem strenuous, you don’t have to make that leap if you’re looking for some relief from long hours of sitting. Try the exercises mentioned below for some relief.

Exercise 1

*Take a chair and firmly prop it against the wall or a secure place.

*Sit straight on the chair and proceed to relax your shoulders.

*Entwine your fingers together, ensuring that your shoulders are relaxed and facing downwards.

*Slowly take your arms above your head and turn your hands so that they face the ceiling.

*Hold the position, making sure that your arms are stretched sufficiently and your shoulders are still facing downwards. Hold the position for 3-5 counts and slowly release.

Exercise 2

*Face a chair propped up against the wall or a secure place and open up both your palms.

*Touch the seat of the chair with your palms facing forward, stretch and push your waist, thighs outward.

*Stretch in a way that will allow your neck to relax. Hold the position for 5 counts before slowly releasing.

Exercise 3

*Crouch down and face a chair propped up against the wall or a secure place.

*Place your elbows and forearms on the chair and release your back to stretch your spine.

*Interlock your palms, stretch and hold.

