Want to try sirsasana? Here’s a guide for beginners

Can you perform this complex yoga pose? (Source: Getty Images) Can you perform this complex yoga pose? (Source: Getty Images)

Bollywood celebrites, from Malaika Arora to Shilpa Shetty, have shown us in the past how to do sirsasana or head stand. But this yoga pose requires strength and precision. In case you were hoping to try this yoga asana, you could follow celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s guidelines on how to do it.

Diwekar recently shared a beginner’s guide on how to do sirsasana on Instagram.

Rujuta Diwekar shows how to do shirsasana. (Source: rujuta.diwekar/Instagram) Rujuta Diwekar shows how to do shirsasana. (Source: rujuta.diwekar/Instagram)

Sirsasana is something which prevents premature ageing, Diwekar, who is herself a yoga enthusiast and was trained for this asana by BKS Iyengar, said in a video she shared. “It keeps your brain and all of your sensory organs active and alert. It also helps with skin health and more importantly the health of the reproductive system,” she added.

How to do sirsasana

For this, find a place with a wall. You also need a yoga mat and a blanket. Diwekar mentioned the following steps:

1. If you are wearing glasses, rings, bangles or a watch, remove them before starting the asana. Keep them far away from the mat so that you do not fall on any of these in case you lose balance.

2. Take one edge of the mat and fold it up to the other side. Repeat it to make another fold. Place the folded mat close to the wall.

3. If you do not have a yoga mat, you can use a blanket.

4. Sit in the vajrasana position (kneel and sit on your legs). Widen your knees slightly and place your elbows parallel to your shoulders on the mat or blanket firmly, keeping your arms extended.

5. Interlock the fingers. Place the crown of your head on the mat or blanket, supporting it with the interlocked fingers.

6. Lift your knees and shoulder blades off the floor gradually.

7. In this position, bring your feet closer to your face such that your head and back are in a straight line and your thighs are placed against your stomach.

8. Lift one leg up, followed by the other. Gradually, try lifting both legs simultaneously. If you are unable to do it, use the wall for support by lifting your legs and placing them against it.

9. When you learn to lift the legs without support, lift them further above your head and extend them.

10. Use the support of the wall to bring your legs down.

Take a look at the video:

Would you like to try this asana?

