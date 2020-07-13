Morning fitness: Do these simple yoga asanas to feel energetic

Count on these simple yoga poses to instantly feel a breath of fresh air. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram) Count on these simple yoga poses to instantly feel a breath of fresh air. (Source: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

There is nothing better than starting your day with exercises that make you feel energetic and ready to take on the day ahead. But if you have been struggling to keep up with your fitness routine lately, you can count on some simple yoga postures that will help your body open up, and eventually concentrate better in your tasks.

Wondering how that is possible?

Here is yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani‘s recommendation for a 15-minute fitness routine that will help your nerves calm down and go about your day in the best manner possible.

This is what Parwani said: “Opening your body = creating space in your body = space to breathe = better quality of breath = more energy + improves concentration = happy and productive day. Here’s a quick routine you can practice pretty much anywhere to start that blood flow and feel the spine soft and open. Do each asana for 2-3 minutes each every single day and watch the magic. You will feel stronger, energetic and more tuned in with yourself”.

Take a look.

Sukhasana

How to do it?

*Sit erect with your feet stretched out in front of you. Then, cross your legs so that each foot is placed under the knee. Cross the legs in such a way that the legs are tucked into the torso.

*Elongate the tailbone, and firm up the shoulders. Make sure the lower back is not arched.

*Maintain the pose for two-three minutes.

Anjaneyasana

How to do it?

*Get into the low lunge pose; place the back knee on the mat.

*Bring your hands over the right knee, and your right knee directly over your right ankle.

*While inhaling, raise the arms above the head. Make sure the arms are in line with your ears.

*Exhale and bend backward into the lunge, bending the right knee more, if possible. As you do, your left hip comes closer to the floor.

*Inhale to come out, bringing the front knee back over the ankle.

Repeat on the other side.

*Practice it for two-three minutes.

Bhujangasana

How to do it?

*Lie on the stomach with the toes flat on the floor and forehead resting on the ground.

*Keep the legs close together, with the feet and heels lightly touching each other.

*Place your hands (palms downwards) under your shoulders, keeping your elbows parallel and close to your torso.

*Taking a deep breath in, slowly lift the head, chest and abdomen while keeping the navel on the floor.

*Pull the torso back and off the floor with the support of the hands.

*Keep breathing with awareness, as you curve the spine vertebra by vertebra. If possible, straighten the arms by arching the back as much as possible; tilt your head back and look up.

*Breathe out while gently bring your abdomen, chest and head back to the floor.

*Hold the pose for two-three minutes.

Pavanmuktasana

How to do it?

*Exhale. Now inhale and slowly raise the legs to a 90 degree angle from the floor.

*Bend both legs at the knees and rest the thighs against the abdomen, keeping the knees and ankles together.

*Encircle the knees with both arms, hands clasping opposite elbows.

*Bend the neck and place the chin on the knees. Maintain the asana, breathing normally.

*Hold the pose for two-three minutes.

Natarajasana

How to do it?

*Breathe in, and lift your left foot in a way that it points the ceiling and your knees are bent. The entire body weight must be placed on the right foot.

*Then, push the ball of the right thigh bone into the hip joint, and pull the kneecap up so that your standing leg is strong and straight.

*While keeping the torso upright, grasp the left foot from the outside with the left hand.

*Begin to lift the left foot up, away from the floor and back, away from the torso. Extend the left thigh behind you, parallel to the floor. The right arm must be stretched forward, such that it is parallel to the floor.

*Hold this pose for about a minute. Release, and repeat on the other side.

Vrikshasana

How to do it?

*Stand tall and straight with arms by the side.

*Bend the right knee and place the right foot high up on your left thigh. Find your balance.

*After you have achieved balance, take a deep breath in, raise your arms over your head from the side, and bring your palms together in ‘Namaste’ mudra.

*A steady gaze at a distant object helps maintain a steady balance. Your spine should be straight and your body taut.

*With slow exhalation, gently bring down the hands and release the right leg.

*Repeat with the other leg.

*Hold the pose for a minute or more on each side.

Contra indications

*Check contra-indications and apply caution if you have injuries, ailments etc.

