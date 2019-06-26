Fitness tips: Simple things to keep in mind while exercising during summers

Exercising regularly is a must, something that shouldn’t be momentary but a part of people’s lifestyle. But exercising during summers can be tough as the rise in temperature tends to affect a person’s metabolism and physiology.

To help you maintain a toned physique without compromising on health, Dr Prashant Wadhwan, functional medicine practitioner, Viiking Trance Fitness suggests a few tips.

Keep yourself hydrated

Summers run the risk of dehydration due to the loss of important minerals and salts while sweating, especially if you are training outdoors. Which is why it is extremely important to keep a tab on your hydration levels and the clothes you choose to wear. It is best to wear loose, light coloured clothes, and consume cold water every 15 minutes, according to National Strength and Conditioning Association guidelines. However, exercising in extreme temperatures should be avoided as fluid loss amounting to 3-5 per cent can put undue stress on the cardiovascular system.

Also, caffeine or caffeine-containing beverages should be avoided. One should opt for drinks like coconut water or fruits with high water content after a training session.

Nutrition check

Summers fruits like melons and mangoes are high in water content and also rich in minerals like potassium, sodium and chloride, which make up for the salts lost during sweating. The gut microbe is also affected during summers, so probiotic drinks or foods such as kombucha, kefir, chhaas, yogurt or kimchi should be included in the diet. It is especially advised to opt for a low protein and low fat diet to ease the digestive system.

Training



Our muscles, joints and ligaments are more pliable (flexible) during summers, which is why you need less time to warm up. You can easily engage in heavy resistance training without having the risk of being injured, provided you keep yourself well-hydrated. Even a 20-minutes routine targeting your upper, middle and lower body with push-ups, planks, crunches and burpees will help you get maximum results.

If you wish to add cardio to your fitness routine, then a HIIT format where work to rest ratio is 1:2 to 1:5 is the best option. Resistance training should include more of compound lifts such as presses, pull, deadlift and squats variations. Yoga can also be a great addition to your training regime to calm down the nervous system and improve flexibility during summers.

Pilates

Summers are a good time to do Pilates for females looking to tone their bodies. It also helps in correcting posture, strengthen the muscles and joints, make you more agile and flexible, improve mind muscle connection and is easier on joints.

Swimming

Challenge yourself and see for how long you can stretch your swimming session. Try three rounds and attempt to last a little longer each time. However, you should avoid swimming when the heat is at its maximum to avoid sunburn.