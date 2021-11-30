scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

‘Keep it simple, but significant’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares fitness mantra

"Give this high octane exercise a try to start your week fused with energy… raring to go!” said the actor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 30, 2021 9:10:36 am
shilpaShilpa Shetty Kundra is busy burning calories; take a look! (Source: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

It would not be wrong to say that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is always setting massive fitness goals with her yoga sessions. But looks like the 46-year-old yoga aficionado is for all strength training, too!

ALSO READ |‘Been aiming to achieve this for a while now, and it has finally happened’: Shilpa Shetty on attempting weighted squats

As part of her latest workout routine, the actor was seen doing an “effective workout” — dead curls with a barbell.

She noted how the lower body resistance training also works on the arms.

“It can also be used as an HIIT drill for cardio. Trust me, it’ll work its magic. All you have to do is perform four rounds of one minute each with a rest of only 30 seconds in between,” said Shilpa.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Watch: Shilpa Shetty shares best ways to stretch and strengthen the back, spine

As per the actor, fitness as well as life, is all about “keeping it simple, but significant”.

“Be it your life decisions or your workout routine. What may merely look simple to another person, can be a significantly effective workout routine,” she expressed.

For the uninitiated, dead curl exercise works the bicep muscle in addition to the glutes, hamstrings, quads, abs, back, shoulders, triceps, and forearms.

Since it is highly effective for increasing the calorie expenditure when done with proper form, it helps promote fat loss, while toning the abs and sculpting the body.

“Give this high octane exercise a try to start your week fused with energy… raring to go!” mentioned Shilpa.

Would you try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Virgil-Abloh-Drake-1200
Virgil Abloh passes away: Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Masaba, Drake pay tribute on social media

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement