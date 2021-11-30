‘Keep it simple, but significant’: Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares fitness mantra

It would not be wrong to say that Shilpa Shetty Kundra is always setting massive fitness goals with her yoga sessions. But looks like the 46-year-old yoga aficionado is for all strength training, too!

As part of her latest workout routine, the actor was seen doing an “effective workout” — dead curls with a barbell.

She noted how the lower body resistance training also works on the arms.

“It can also be used as an HIIT drill for cardio. Trust me, it’ll work its magic. All you have to do is perform four rounds of one minute each with a rest of only 30 seconds in between,” said Shilpa.

As per the actor, fitness as well as life, is all about “keeping it simple, but significant”.

“Be it your life decisions or your workout routine. What may merely look simple to another person, can be a significantly effective workout routine,” she expressed.

For the uninitiated, dead curl exercise works the bicep muscle in addition to the glutes, hamstrings, quads, abs, back, shoulders, triceps, and forearms.

Since it is highly effective for increasing the calorie expenditure when done with proper form, it helps promote fat loss, while toning the abs and sculpting the body.

“Give this high octane exercise a try to start your week fused with energy… raring to go!” mentioned Shilpa.

Would you try?

