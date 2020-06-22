Pack a crunchy, nutritious punch with this simple post-workout snack

The nutrient-dense snack is considered a good post-workout snack as it helps one feel fuller for longer. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) The nutrient-dense snack is considered a good post-workout snack as it helps one feel fuller for longer. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

For those who are busy maintaining their fitness routine even in lockdown, it is equally important to pay attention to their diet and nutrition post a workout. If you have been hard at your fitness routine, you need to be equally good with your protein intake to balance the loss of nutrients from the body. A good post workout snack can do the trick for you. What if we tell you that such a snack could be delicious too?

Here is what Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala suggested.

As per Karachiwala, eating an apple with unsweetened peanut butter is a great nutritious snack which helps restore energy in the body.

“This snack is not only crunchy and sweet and savoury, but also makes for a great post workout meal as it is a rich source of protein and nutrition that helps to restore energy in the body. The healthy fats in savoury peanut butter will also help you stay full for longer,” she mentioned.

Here’s how the combination helps

Count on peanut butter for your protein intake. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Count on peanut butter for your protein intake. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

For people who like something crunchy and a little sweet, apples can become a filling snack and help restore energy in the muscles. The combination of healthy carbohydrates, fibre and protein in this snack helps reduce inflammation, controls blood sugar levels and promotes heart health. This contributes towards improving serotonin levels, which is known to promote the feeling of happiness and well-being. Besides, the fibre intake from both apple and peanut butter helps keep the metabolic activity in place which helps keep the digestive tract clean.

The nutrient-dense snack is considered a good post-workout snack as it helps one feel fuller for longer and avoid munching on unhealthy snacks.

ALSO READ | Just started working out? These tips can help your fitness goals

However, like any other diet, a post-workout meal is determined by the body’s nutritional requirements and if an apple and peanut butter is not enough, try pairing it with a bowl of green vegetables to make for a complete meal as per your energy needs.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd