Not sure how to start simple workouts at home? Here’s an easy plan

Count on these easy exercises for a fruitful workout. (Source: File Photo) Count on these easy exercises for a fruitful workout. (Source: File Photo)

As our lives reboot to virtual worlds, we are going to be spending more time than usual in front of our screens, which likely entails slouching followed by aches. This can take a great toll on your whole body leaving you stressed and mentally fatigued. To counter this challenge, Reebok master trainer Shivoham encourages everyone to stay committed to fitness by working out while at home. He brings some tips that can be followed in order to not break the fitness trail.

He promises a workout routine so easy, it will not only help you keep fit, but every exercise will work each part of your body to keep you active and toned to achieve the perfect summer body which you would have otherwise achieved by going to the gym.

Follow Indian Express Covid-19 tracker for latest updates

30-minute full body workout

For beginners, it is very important to warm up before starting any particular form of work-out since it helps your body to open up and prevents any form of fatigue.

Warm up: (2 minutes)

*30secs arm rotations (both arms together)

*30secs leg swings (alternating legs)

*30secs forward n back bends

*30secs sit ups

Workout: part 1 (12mins)

*3 rounds

*30secs push-ups (beginners can do the push-ups on knees or against the wall)

– This will help you build your upper body as you will be working your shoulders, chest, triceps, and core.

*30secs jogging on the spot

– A very important form of cardio to build endurance and stamina.

*30secs squats (body weight)

– This will help you build your lower body as you will be working your glutes, quads, and hips.

*30secs squat hold (hold at parallel)

– This will help you in building your lower body isometric hold as you will be working your glutes and quads.

*30secs legs up toe touches (bend your knees if you cannot keep your legs straight up)

– This will help you build your upper and lower abs.

*30secs plank hold on elbows

– This will help you strengthen your abdomen area.

*30secs mountain climbers

– A cardio exercise to build your endurance and stamina.

*30secs burpees

– This form of cardio will help you build full body strength.

*2mins rest*

Workout: part 2 (9 mins)

3 rounds

*30secs shoulder taps (beginners can hold the plank on knees)

– This will help you build your upper body as you will be working your shoulders, triceps, and shoulder blade stability.

*30secs high knees or skipping

– A cardio exercise to build your endurance and stamina and strengthen your calves.

*30secs reverse lunges (alternating legs)

– This will help you in building your lower body isometric hold as you will be working your glutes, quads, and hamstrings.

*30secs high knees or skipping

– A cardio exercise to build your endurance and stamina and strengthen your calves.

*30secs cycle kicks (opposite elbow to opposite knee)

– This will help you in strengthen your core and lower abs.

*30secs high knees

– A cardio exercise to build your endurance.

Workout: part 3

Finish off with five minutes of stretching (Hold each pose for 30 secs)

*Standing quad stretch (right leg)

– Helps strengthen your lower body.

*Standing quad stretch (left leg)

– Helps strengthen your lower body.

*Pigeon stretch (right leg)

– Helps strengthen your glutes and back

*Pigeon stretch (left leg)

– Helps strengthen your glutes and back

* Downward dog stretch

– Helps strengthen your upper body and lower body

*Bhujang aasan stretch

– Helps strengthen your shoulders and back

*Sitting down forward bend stretch for hamstrings

*Standing triceps stretch (right arm)

– Helps strengthen your upper body

*Standing triceps stretch (left arm)

– Helps strengthen your upper body

So, are you set to make a start?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd