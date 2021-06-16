Simple facial exercises to tighten skin, prevent wrinkles

Here's how you can maintain your glow. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Most of us maintain a robust skincare routine in an attempt to delay ageing and keep fine lines, wrinkles away. But did you know there are certain facial exercises that can be extremely helpful when it comes to keeping the skin young and healthy? They not only improve blood circulation but also make the skin firm and taut.

Here’s Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrating some effective exercises that are a perfect way to reduce wrinkles and further prevent the formation of fine lines.

“While the human face is a thing of beauty, maintaining taut, smooth skin often becomes a source of stress as we age. If you have ever searched for a natural solution to sagging skin, you may be familiar with facial exercises,” said Karachiwala.

Take a look.

Here are the exercises.

The Giraffe

Place the hands on the neck, tilt the head back gently and stroke the hands down to the collarbone and repeat. Do it for 10 repetitions.

Benefits: It helps in lifting and toning underneath the jaw area.

The Giraffe #2

Place the hands on the neck, tilt the head back gently and stroke the hands down to the collarbone. Now, keep the hands on the collarbone and gently pull it down. Pout the lips as much as you can. Do it for two sets and six repetitions.

Benefits: It helps in strengthening and toning the neck muscles

Acupressure Point #3

Using the thumb and two fingers, pinch and release the muscles along the jaw area. Relax and repeat thrice.

Benefits: This is a wonderful exercise to release any tension around the jaw area. Do it regularly.

“Don’t worry about looking funny. It just leads to a wrinkle-free tomorrow,” said Karachiwala.

Would you like to try?

