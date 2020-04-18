Simple exercises for neck and shoulder you can try at home

With age, our neck and shoulders tend to become weaker. (Source: Getty Images) With age, our neck and shoulders tend to become weaker. (Source: Getty Images)

Are you suffering from shoulder and neck pain? Exercise can help alleviate it. In an Instagram session, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who is also trained in Iyengar Yoga, showed some exercises that work on the neck and shoulders. And these exercises do not need you to go to a gym but can be done anywhere.

“With age, our neck and shoulders tend to become weaker, resulting in drooping shoulders and bad posture,” she commented in the video. According to a study by researchers from University of Utah School of Medicine, shoulder joint pain and rotator cuff injury was also found to increase the risk of heart diseases.

These simple exercises for neck and shoulder can be done against the wall for support. Take a look:

Exercise 1

Stand straight, facing the wall. Extend your hands and spread your fingers as far apart as possible and place them on the wall. Now apply force to push your hands against the wall, while keeping the hands straight without bending the elbows. Squeeze your shoulder blades while doing this, keeping your shoulders away from the ears. The palms have to be in line with the shoulders.

Now repeat the exercise with your fingers on both hands pointing outwards while pushing the wall, followed by placing the palms in a way such that the fingers now point inwards. End the exercise by rotating the palms so that they now face downwards.

Exercise 2

For the second exercise, place a chair next to a wall. The seat of the chair should be towards the wall. Hold the top end of the chair with your right hand and turn your back towards the chair and hold the other end of the chair with your left hand. Move forward to stretch your hands. Keeping your back and hips straight, squeeze the shoulder blades.

Exercise 3

In the third exercise, place one palm on the wall. Crawl the palm upwards so that your hand is kept straight. Come closer to the wall with your armpit touching the surface. Keeping your elbow fixed on the wall, bend your arm and try to touch your back.

