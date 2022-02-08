All Sidharth Malhotra needs for a quick workout session amid nature is a tree; watch

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and a quick glance of his social media profile will prove how much he loves to exercise.

The ‘Shershaah‘ actor often shares videos of himself working out with the hashtag “SidFit”, and his recent video was no different. Out shooting in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for his upcoming film ‘Yodha‘, the 37-year-old was seen doing some fitness stunts while hanging from a tree!

The actor wrote in the caption that he does not like to make excuses, and if there is no gym in sight, he might as well start working out with the support of a tree! “No gym, No time, No excuses, All I need is a tree (sic),” the caption read.

Clad in a grey hoodie, a pair of jogger pants and sneakers, Sidharth perfected his athleisure look as he set fitness goals while hanging and doing different variations of it using gymnastic rings.

Pulling himself up in the air using the rings, the actor bent his knees and thrusted his body backwards only to spin it all the way back, his arms bent, and then pulling himself back in position — all the while hanging from the tree branch.

He did this a few times, demonstrating his strength and agility, before lifting his legs and holding them in the air for a good few seconds, his head and upper body pointing downwards.

Exercising in the midst of nature is always a welcome change, and the actor, while in the rural setup — with goats walking by in the background — used the hashtag “#NatureLover” to suggest he was in fact loving and having fun while doing these stretches and gymnastic routines. We had fun watching it, too, only occasionally gasping!

If you are a beginner, we would suggest training under supervision before attempting such an exercise routine. Gymnastic rings have many benefits, including boosting upper body strength, helping with muscle growth. In fact, the suspension straps allow you to increase or decrease the height of the rings, and you have the flexibility to choose the kind of routine you want to do; it helps you in the workout of your entire body.

Would you like to try?

