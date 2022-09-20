Sidharth Malhotra finds himself in a jungle gym once again as he shoots in Himachal: ‘Sponsored by nature’

Sidharth Malhotra has had an eventful year post the release of his film ‘Shershaah‘ on an OTT platform, which catapulted his stardom.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The actor, while promoting his latest release ‘Thank God‘, is also currently shooting for this forthcoming film ‘Yodha‘ in Himachal Pradesh. He has been sharing snippets of his workouts on social media, setting massive fitness goals for his fans.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to share a picture of himself exercising in an outdoor gym — somewhere in the wilderness — using one basic prop and taking the support of a tree branch to ace it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

“Free gym membership, sponsored by nature,” his caption read, along with the hashtag ‘SidFit’, which accompanies all of his fitness posts.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty will not let an injury stop her from enjoying her workout routine

In the photo, the ‘Student of the Year‘ star used a rope and gymnastic rings to pull himself up and maintain his posture while balancing his entire body from a tree branch. He was seen wearing a black vest, a pair of grey pants and sneakers.

It reminded us of another similar workout post of his — which he shared earlier this year — in which did different variations and stunts using gymnastic rings to demonstrate his upper-body strength and agility. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Keep in mind that if you are a beginner, you must attempt it under the supervision of an expert. Gymnastic rings are known to boost upper body strength, help with muscle growth. The suspension straps or ropes allow you to increase or decrease the height of the rings, and you have the flexibility to choose the kind of routine you want to do.

A few days ago, the actor was also seen cycling amid nature, surrounded by trees and mountains. His caption read, “Because the only bad workout is the one that didn’t happen!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Would you like to try these exercises?

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!