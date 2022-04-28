Siddhant Chaturvedi performs hip flexor exercise; find out why it is done

Siddhant Chaturvedi is flexing his muscles. In a new Instagram picture, the ‘Gehraiyaan‘ actor was seen doing a hip flexor exercise, which he captioned, “Jai Jai Bajrang bali!” — alluding to the classic pose struck by Lord Hanuman.

In the photo, Siddhant — posing shirtless — extended his right arm, while holding his left foot with his left hand, which bent backwards supported by the knee. His right leg was bent at the knee, at a perfect 90-degree lunge position, making it look like seamless stretching.

Through this variation of hip flexor exercise, the star inspired his fans and followers to also get fit.

For the unversed, hip flexors comprise a group of muscles located at the front of the hip that help to flex the legs and knees, making them move upward towards the torso. According to MedlinePlus, a hip flexor strain can occur when one or more hip flexor muscles become stretched or torn. Other factors leading to hip flexor strain are — weak muscles, not warming up, stiff muscles, trauma or falls, to name a few.

By doing a hip flexor stretch, you can expect to release some tension from the muscles and not make them go into shock before starting a vigorous routine. These stretches are important so as to avoid injuries and cramps.

There are many variations of hip flexor stretches; here are some of them:

Would you like to try?

