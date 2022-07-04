‘Getting stronger every day’: Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s fitness trainer is all praises for her

Shweta Tripathi Sharma is not just an accomplished actor, she is also someone who sets massive fitness goals. As such, she often shares glimpses of her sweat sessions from the gym.

But this time, it was the Mirzapur actor’s fitness trainer who gave us a glimpse of her routine in a video compilation, and also lauded her efforts.

Take a look.

“You should never give up because hardwork pays off,” Pandey captioned the video, adding that “once your hardwork is visible, you will never give up.”

In the video, Shweta can be seen doing jump squats, pushups, frontrolls, and strength training.

Previously, Pandey had also detailed how the actor managed to do full pushups with sheer determination.

Why should you workout every day?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), regular physical activity is proven to help prevent and manage non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes and several cancers. It helps prevent hypertension, maintain healthy body weight, improve mental health, quality of life and well-being, too.

It also states that adults aged 18–64 years should do at least 150–300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity; or at least 75–150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic physical activity; or an equivalent combination of moderate- and vigorous-intensity activity throughout the week.

A study published in British Journal of Sports Medicine notes that people who did 30 to 60 minutes of resistance, or strength, or weight training had a 10 to 20 per cent lower risk of early death from all causes.

Experts say one should be doing at least 30 minutes of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) which should start with specific floor exercises and bodyweight training. A good exercise routine has three main components — endurance training, resistance training, and flexibility.

This helps the body burn calories not only when working out but even while the body is at rest.

