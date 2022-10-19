‘She is the fittest version of herself’: Shweta Tripathi Sharma’s trainer lauds her efforts in the gym

Fitness is all about being consistent, having faith, and never giving up — something Shweta Tripathi Sharma strongly believes in. As such, it would not be wrong to say that her fitness journey is as inspiring as her transformation. Giving a peek into the same, her trainer Tridev Pandey took to Instagram to share a reel of the Mirzapur actor working out in the gym.

“You are never late to start working on your health and fitness! Shweta started her fitness journey two years ago, struggling with basic movements and now she is the fittest version of herself; well, she wouldn’t say that about herself. She wants to keep pushing her limits and become even healthier and fitter,” Pandey captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

In the Instagram reel, Shweta can be seen acing a workout with kettlebells, along with doing some core movements, and demonstrating a few Mixed Martial Art moves, too.

Her trainer further added that this zeal is, admittingly, no less than a lifestyle change that’s says a lot about one as a human. “That’s what it is with fitness, the more you do, you see results and it becomes a lifestyle! And that’s the lifestyle I wish for everyone. Let’s become the fittest version of ourselves,” he expressed.

The same post was re-shared by Shweta on her Instagram Stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

However, this is not the first time her trainer has shared her workouts on social media.

Here is some more inspiration coming your way. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

“Golu 3.0 @battatawada ready for action in Mirzapur!” he wrote.

He also shared a note on how Shweta, with consistency and practice, has even aced toe pushups. He informed that as a novice, she started with knee pushups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

He also mentioned that her “hardwork” is paying off.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

If you, too, have been trying to stay consistent with your fitness routine, here’s some help

“One session will not make or break your body. Consistent work over a long period of time is what will give you the results you desire. Also, you can only be consistent if you’re being good to your body,” said Sohrab Khushrushahi, the founder of SOHFIT in an earlier interaction with this outlet.

Advertisement

However, the celebrity fitness trainer added that one cannot go all out for seven days a week, 365 days a year. “Your body needs down-time, too,” he told indianexpress.com.

Calling a healthy lifestyle “no rocket science”, Mihira A R Khopkar, celebrity, sports and Olympics nutritionist said that following a healthy diet routine and lifestyle, and being active 5-6 times a week, sleeping well, ensuring you aren’t deficient in any vitamin/mineral is a good way to begin your health journey! “However, if you want your results to stay, consistency is key!” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!