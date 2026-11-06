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Shweta Tiwari, 45, recently dropped a workout video in which she can be seen doing weight training. “Inki ek baat achi hai ki inka ek bhi din bina activity ke jaata nahi hai (she does some form of physical activity every day)…cycling, swimming, miss nahi karti (she doesn’t miss)…,” shared her trainer, Kedar, on the former’s YouTube vlog.
“Yes, like I go walking, cycling, or swimming. Kuch na kuch main zaroor karti hun (I do something or the other),” the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor admitted.
She also shared a glimpse of her gym bag, which contains a shoe bag (sneakers, workout shoes, socks), a use-and-throw towel (if she wants to go somewhere post-gym), a shirt, resistance band, loop bands, pouches, toiletries, free pouches, shower gel, sanitary pads, panty liners, clutch and lip balm.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from her admission of incorporating a physical activity every day, we asked an expert how it helps.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said her approach to fitness reflects a clinically sound principle of maintaining daily physical activity rather than relying solely on intermittent high-intensity sessions. “As highlighted by her trainer, she ensures that some form of movement is incorporated every day, whether through structured workouts, cycling, walking or swimming. This aligns with the concept of sustaining total daily energy expenditure through both exercise and non-exercise activity,” said Goyal.
From a physiological standpoint, regular daily movement helps maintain insulin sensitivity, supports glucose uptake by skeletal muscle, and prevents prolonged sedentary states linked to metabolic dysfunction. “Even low to moderate-intensity activities contribute to improved mitochondrial function, better lipid metabolism, and enhanced cardiovascular efficiency when performed consistently,” said Goyal.
Another important aspect of this routine is variability in movement patterns. “Alternating between activities such as strength training, walking and swimming allows different muscle groups to be engaged while reducing repetitive strain. It also supports active recovery, improves joint mobility and maintains neuromuscular coordination, all of which are essential for long-term functional fitness,” Goyal stressed.
Her mindset of ensuring daily movement reflects a shift from exercise as an isolated task to movement as a metabolic requirement.
“When physical activity is distributed across the day, it helps regulate energy balance, supports hormonal stability and reduces the negative effects of sedentary behaviour. This model of consistent, varied movement is far more sustainable and effective for long-term health than sporadic, high-intensity training alone,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.