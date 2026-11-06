Shweta Tiwari, 45, recently dropped a workout video in which she can be seen doing weight training. “Inki ek baat achi hai ki inka ek bhi din bina activity ke jaata nahi hai (she does some form of physical activity every day)…cycling, swimming, miss nahi karti (she doesn’t miss)…,” shared her trainer, Kedar, on the former’s YouTube vlog.

“Yes, like I go walking, cycling, or swimming. Kuch na kuch main zaroor karti hun (I do something or the other),” the Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor admitted.

She also shared a glimpse of her gym bag, which contains a shoe bag (sneakers, workout shoes, socks), a use-and-throw towel (if she wants to go somewhere post-gym), a shirt, resistance band, loop bands, pouches, toiletries, free pouches, shower gel, sanitary pads, panty liners, clutch and lip balm.