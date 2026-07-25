Shweta Tiwari shares gym bag essentials, skincare tips before workout

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
After ruling the television industry for more than a decade, Shweta Tiwari has been consistently winning hearts with her YouTube vlogs. The Bigg Boss season 4 winner recently let her fans peek into her workout routine and shared what she usually carries in her gym bag.
Before working out, the TV star reveals that she doesn’t follow an elaborate skincare routine and applies a moisturiser for hydration, along with sunscreen and lip balm, before stepping out for the gym.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dermatologists explained that the choice to apply skincare before working out depends on both the product used and skin type. Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu, Consultant Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician at Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, highlighted the importance of applying sunscreen before working out outdoors.
“You can use moisturiser on dry skin, but your choice should be gel-based or oil-free products, which provide rapid absorption. During exercise, the combination of sweat with heavy creams or makeup products creates a risk of breakouts and skin irritation,” he said, adding that, “This condition affects people who have oily skin or acne-prone skin with Acne Vulgaris as the primary skin disorder. To reduce this effect, you should avoid applying thick makeup products and should create a no-makeup look.”
Dr Prabhu further shared ways to protect the skin barrier during exercise, especially to prevent acne, irritation, or dehydration. He advised beginning with a gentle cleanser, followed by a light-weight moisturiser, and breathable sunscreen. “Post-workout care is just as important,” he stressed.
“A soothing moisturiser needs to be applied after that, together with products which contain hyaluronic acid or ceramides for restoring hydration and repairing the skin barrier. Body acne develops from friction, which can be prevented by wearing clothing that allows airflow while absorbing moisture. The small habits which people practice consistently will maintain their skin balance while building their resistance against exercise-related skin problems,” Dr Prabhu added.
Further, Shweta gives a sneak peek into her gym bag. She opens her bag to her workout sneakers and a pair of socks. The next thing in her bag is a disposable towel and an extra T-shirt. “Carrying a wet towel around becomes quite heavy, or the towel is big, so I use this use-and-throw towel,” she says.
She then shows her workout equipment, like resistance bands and loop bands. Her duffel bag also consists of three kinds of pouches: a hygiene pouch, a toiletries pouch, and an after-shower pouch. She also keeps sanitary pads and panty liners in her brown workout bag.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.