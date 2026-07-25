Shweta Tiwari shares gym bag essentials, skincare tips before workout

After ruling the television industry for more than a decade, Shweta Tiwari has been consistently winning hearts with her YouTube vlogs. The Bigg Boss season 4 winner recently let her fans peek into her workout routine and shared what she usually carries in her gym bag.

Before working out, the TV star reveals that she doesn’t follow an elaborate skincare routine and applies a moisturiser for hydration, along with sunscreen and lip balm, before stepping out for the gym.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.